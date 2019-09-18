Silicon Valley actor Thomas Middleditch claimed swinging saved his marriage in a new interview with Playboy.

After being asked whether he and his wife were “familiar with the swinging scene,” Middleditch replied, “I don’t know how much I can say, because I don’t want my wife to be mad at me. Only after I got married was I like, ‘Mollie, I’m sorry, but we have to get nontraditional here.’ To her credit, instead of saying ‘Fuck you, I’m out,’ she was like, ‘Let’s figure this out.’ To be honest, swinging has saved our marriage.”

“We have different speeds, and we argue over it constantly, but it’s better than feeling unheard and alone and that you have to scurry in the shadows,” Middleditch confessed, adding, “By the way, it’s now called being ‘part of the lifestyle.’ The term swinging is old.”

The 37-year-old actor elaborated, “I self-deprecatingly call myself a pervert, but that’s not what it is. I just like it. I’m sexual. I’d always thought I was a romantic and that when I fall in love, that stuff fades away. It does for some years—enough to be like, ‘I should get married, and I’ll be different.’ But it’s part of me. If that’s part of your being and it feels important to you, find a way to explore it, because repression sucks.”

Middleditch, who starred in 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters, also revealed that him and his wife have strict rules when it comes to swinging (“We’re not off on our own; we’re together, a unit.”) and claimed that he had been to some “weird parties that were very Eyes Wide Shut.”

“It’s a perpetual state of management and communication, to the point where it’s like, ‘All right, we’ve got to stop. Chill.’ I’m gas, and she’s brakes,” he said.

In response to Playboy questioning whether he would be concerned that discussing swinging publicly “could inadvertently make” him the “face of the lifestyle,” Middleditch responded, “I would be honored to be the face of something. I don’t give a fuck, but my wife is more private, so I have to juggle that.”

