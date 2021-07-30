SNL’s Michael Che Gets Absolutely Wrecked For Simone Biles, Larry Nassar Joke — Many Even Demanding He Get Fired

Michael Che recently shared a joke about Simone Biles and Larry Nassar on Instagram — and it went just as terribly as one would think.

“Man, I wanna make fun of Simone Biles,” he wrote in a Thursday Instagram story, likely referencing the gymnast’s decision to withdraw from multiple events at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics in order to focus on her mental health.

“I got like 3 mins of Simone Biles jokes in my head. I’m going to the [Comedy Cellar] tonight to say them into a microphone. As the dorky kids say I’m choosing violence.”

Although the Saturday Night Live star claimed he would save the jokes for the Cellar, he went on to share some on his Instagram story — one even including a reference to Larry Nassar, the former doctor for the United States women’s national gymnastics team who has been convicted of sexuality assaulting hundreds of girls and young women, including Biles.

“Larry Nasser (sic) understands Simone Biles better than anyone. He too had to quit doing what he loved at the pinnacle of his career because of mounting pressure,” read the joke, which Che labeled as “absolutely tasteless” before rating it a 9/10.

The comedian went on to share another controversial joke, which he called “referential” and “balanced,” adding, “good job. 8/10.”

“Okay so i am shivering while typing this .. but you are encouraging me,” an Instagram user wrote to Che. “‘Who said black don’t crack?'”

Che, responding to the swift backlash, later claimed he was hacked, joking that he only does jokes on “whites and cops.”

“yall hear about dababy tho..? (sic),” he added. “That’s crazy.”

Twitter users were, naturally, unamused by Che’s attempt at humor — many even calling for SNL and HBO to end their contracts with the comedian.

