SNL’s Michael Che Gets Absolutely Wrecked For Simone Biles, Larry Nassar Joke — Many Even Demanding He Get Fired

Michael Che recently shared a joke about Simone Biles and Larry Nassar on Instagram — and it went just as terribly as one would think.

“Man, I wanna make fun of Simone Biles,” he wrote in a Thursday Instagram story, likely referencing the gymnast’s decision to withdraw from multiple events at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics in order to focus on her mental health.

“I got like 3 mins of Simone Biles jokes in my head. I’m going to the [Comedy Cellar] tonight to say them into a microphone. As the dorky kids say I’m choosing violence.”

Although the Saturday Night Live star claimed he would save the jokes for the Cellar, he went on to share some on his Instagram story — one even including a reference to Larry Nassar, the former doctor for the United States women’s national gymnastics team who has been convicted of sexuality assaulting hundreds of girls and young women, including Biles.

Michael Che come on bro smh pic.twitter.com/vi1Zz07yu0 — BallerAlert (@balleralert) July 29, 2021

“Larry Nasser (sic) understands Simone Biles better than anyone. He too had to quit doing what he loved at the pinnacle of his career because of mounting pressure,” read the joke, which Che labeled as “absolutely tasteless” before rating it a 9/10.

The comedian went on to share another controversial joke, which he called “referential” and “balanced,” adding, “good job. 8/10.”

“Okay so i am shivering while typing this .. but you are encouraging me,” an Instagram user wrote to Che. “‘Who said black don’t crack?'”

Che, responding to the swift backlash, later claimed he was hacked, joking that he only does jokes on “whites and cops.”

“yall hear about dababy tho..? (sic),” he added. “That’s crazy.”

Twitter users were, naturally, unamused by Che’s attempt at humor — many even calling for SNL and HBO to end their contracts with the comedian.

Imagine having a platform like Michael Che and sharing rape jokes…. honestly what a sick person and it’s disgusting for @nbcsnl to do nothing about it — Kylie Cheung (@kylietcheung) July 30, 2021

Just did a quick search using the phrase “Michael Che lashes out” @nbc @nbcsnl @hbo buckle up! None of this should be news to you, but maybe it’s time to actually care. Let’s boogie — @PiaGlenn (@PiaGlenn) July 30, 2021

Yes @nbcsnl @nbc is on hiatus, but doesn’t Michael Che have an @HBO deal too? It’d be a great time to act on all the big talk of listening to Black women, and drop that talent-free wastrel who constantly maligns us. We have receipts for years but this latest stunt is inexcusable. — @PiaGlenn (@PiaGlenn) July 30, 2021

Larry Nassar sexually assaulted over 300 gymnasts including Simone Biles. Jokes about this immense violence are never okay. @hbomax @nbcsnl why is Michael Che still on your roster? — Farrah Khan (@farrahsafiakhan) July 30, 2021

Ummm @hbomax the ink isn’t totally dry on that #MichaelChe contract. Rip that up now. #LorneMichaels @nbcsnl looking at you too — Erin Kotecki Vest (@QueenofSpain) July 30, 2021

Don’t mistake this hack for “edgy” or “controversial” in a way that ultimately pays off. I don’t need to post ratings here @nbcsnl, the dip is known. All this press is embarrassing and this person is not “pushing the zeitgeist,” nor “spicing things up.” He’s stinking up the joint — @PiaGlenn (@PiaGlenn) July 30, 2021

thing abt Michael Che going after Simone Biles, let’s give him the fact it’s his job to be shocking/upsetting/straight up foul. fine, okay. be foul. but he also gets to pick his targets he aims this talent at and he picked her. didn’t have to, but he did. that’s what’s bullshit. — Zaron Burnett III (@Zaron3) July 30, 2021

Oh are we talking about Michael Che again? https://t.co/73ijYIzqwo — Amir Talai (@AmirTalai) July 30, 2021

standing w my #sisters tonight— disgusting #MichaelChe going after the great #SimoneBiles w rape jokes – fu #NBC #SNL seriously??? see my quotes in LATimes today abt this kind of crap — ANNA WILDING USA (@annawilding) July 30, 2021

Sexual assault/abuse survivors are not the butt of jokes. Ever. Be mindful #SimoneBiles sexual abuse occurred for years beginning in her childhood. #MichaelChe is a jerk for even touching the issue in this manner. And he’s a damn fool for coming back saying he was hacked https://t.co/gL1zRLZcY4 — Ameshia Cross (@AmeshiaCross) July 30, 2021

Just saw why #MichaelChe is trending. I felt better before I made the discovery. Damn dude. Making fun of sexual abuse victims is never the move. — Ameshia Cross (@AmeshiaCross) July 30, 2021

After all my years on this website, why haven’t I learned that you never ask why Michael Che is trending? — Kate Harding (@KateHarding) July 30, 2021

Michael Che comes for people he thinks he can get away with dunking on. Trans women, Black women, sexual assault survivors. Judging by his flimsy “I got hacked” defense, it seems he had no idea how beloved Simone Biles is, or just how messed up it is to share a Larry Nasser joke. — Delia Harrington (@DeliaMary) July 30, 2021

Michael Che has to go. Absolutely disgraceful. Sickening. — 💀Bob Lynch💀 (@Bob4Florida) July 30, 2021

How nice for Michael Che never to have been denied the sanctity of his own body because of his gender. How nice for him not to be judged and gaslit repeatedly because it is routine to treat an entire gender and their experiences with disregard and contempt. How lovely for him. — A Shady Dame From Seville (@SorayaMcDonald) July 30, 2021

Michael Che, co-anchor of Weekend Update on SNL and one of the show’s head writers, shared a joke equating Larry Nassar and Simone Biles on his Instagram story and rated it a 9/10. pic.twitter.com/ctZ3lVDWuh — Andrew Roth (@RothTheReporter) July 30, 2021

Michael Che hates Black women & DaBaby hates Black women and CTG hates Black women and … — Gabrielle Alexa Noel (@gabalexa) July 30, 2021

Michael Che sharing that rape joke about Simon Biles reminds me of this: Rape jokes are often used to “put a woman in her place”https://t.co/OZEM37pByM pic.twitter.com/Ainqts9nqC — Wagatwe Wanjuki 🇰🇪 🇧🇸 (@wagatwe) July 30, 2021

Not Michael Che using the same IG font as his “hacker” 💀💀🤧🤧 pic.twitter.com/k1LSySumd5 — MeganTheeStallion’sPatella (@KirkWrites79) July 30, 2021

michael che is a terrible person, we knew this already, nothing to see here folks — Daniel M. Jimenez (@DMJreports) July 30, 2021

Michael Che comes for people he thinks he can get away with dunking on. Trans women, Black women, sexual assault survivors. Judging by his flimsy “I got hacked” defense, it seems he had no idea how beloved Simone Biles is, or just how messed up it is to share a Larry Nasser joke. — Delia Harrington (@DeliaMary) July 30, 2021

Michael Che gives me inch deficient. pic.twitter.com/Q9BJUK7NSE — MeganTheeStallion’sPatella (@KirkWrites79) July 30, 2021

Michael Che – and all of these tacky ass clowns who call themselves comedians need to keep Simone’s name out their damb mouths. — Black Women’s Lives Matter. Carolyn Hinds (@CarrieCnh12) July 30, 2021

Fuck Michael Che. He was mad corny anyway. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) July 30, 2021

Black Women BEEN told you about Michael Che… but once again y’all ignored us. But COMEDY right!? Fucking hack. — #BakeOnceAWeek The Box – ON SALE NOW (@LeslieMac) July 30, 2021

Reminder that Michael Che has been making jokes about prison rape for years https://t.co/BJBIZIcc1h pic.twitter.com/PJZinxPMdW — Jimmy Jenkins (@JimmyJenkins) July 30, 2021

Between ppl trashing ScarJo and Michael Che being sentient trash, it’s a tough day to be Colin Jost! — @PiaGlenn (@PiaGlenn) July 30, 2021

Michael Che sucks https://t.co/rP9aO3LY1x — Liam McGuire (@LiamRMcGuire) July 30, 2021

Michael Che and DaBaby aren’t doing their best. — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) July 30, 2021

Add Michael Che to the list of people who need their ass beat… it’s like his 5th time on the list. https://t.co/L9PNfyKMjO — GC (@GNCordova) July 30, 2021

Wow Michael Che’s latest scandal is so bad that this time I could actually see SNL officially announcing him as Lorne’s successor — Connor Finnegan (@ConnorFinnegan) July 30, 2021

