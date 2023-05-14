‘STOP IT!’ Taylor Swift Interrupts Own Song To Defend Fans From Aggressive Concert Security

Pop superstar Taylor Swift didn’t just shake it off when she saw concert security get aggressive with fans — she did something about it. And thus have I reached the end of the Taylor Swift song puns at my command, so you need to calm down. Okay, now it’s the end.

On Saturday’s edition of MSNBC’s Yasmin Vossoughian Reports, guest host Lindsey Reiser endlessly teased the viral story of Swift taking up for the Swifties, then finally got around to the 42 seconds of info on the incident that interrupted the star’s rendition of “Bad Blood” Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia:

Lindsey Reiser: Taylor Swift going viral after getting into some bad blood with security guards during her concert in Philadelphia last night, appearing to defend fans, all without missing a beat. Taylor Swift: (singing) (stops singing) She’s fine! She wasn’t doing anything! Hey, stop! Stop!. Lindsey Reiser: Concert goers on Twitter say the guards were physically pushing fans off of barricades instead of telling them to move. The singer, of course, is in the midst of her sold out Eras tour.

The video posted by fans also went viral on Twitter:

People Mag filled in some of the blanks:

Reps for both Swift and the venue itself did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment on Sunday. While video makes it unclear exactly what caused the disruption, one fan who was in attendance wrote on Twitter that the situation arose when security “kept putting their hands on us to physically push us off of the barricade instead of just telling us to move.” The Twitter user accused security of being “extremely aggressive” to those watching the show by the venue’s barricades, whom they clarified were not “throwing anything” or “screaming anything insane.”

