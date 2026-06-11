New York Knicks radio host Monica McNutt had some not-so-favorable words for Taylor Swift when the singer attended Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

“She’s not a Knicks fan, get out of here girl,” McNutt said on Wednesday night as Swift’s appearance at the game was discussed by her and co-host Tyler Murray. She did not appear to know she was broadcasting at that point.

Murray had pointed out Swift’s appearance and said he was taking a picture of her for his wife.

“Damn. Hate to see [Monica McNutt] hating on Taylor Swift. Lots of new faces in the crowd. Don’t see her singling them out. Knicks are falling apart at the seams,” Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy wrote on X after his outlet shared the clip.

Damn. Hate to see @McNuttMonica hating on Taylor Swift. Lots of new faces in the crowd. Don’t see her singling them out. Knicks are falling apart at the seams https://t.co/AaERgdREPK pic.twitter.com/qagsfvOaOE — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 11, 2026

Swift attended the game, which was won by the New York Knicks over the San Antonio Spurs, and sat beside Alana Haim and Este Haim and Law and Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay. Swift and the Haims wore matching t-shirts, with Swift’s reading: “Steve Knicks.” The Haims had shirts reading: “Knickelback” and “Knickole Kidman.”

The NBA Finals have featured plenty of celebrity fans, including recently President Donald Trump, whose appearance at Game 3 led to heightened security measures at Madison Square Garden where fans were told to show up hours early if they wanted to attend the game.

The Knicks narrowly won on Wednesday night with a score of 107-106, coming back at one point from a 29-point deficit against the Spurs. They are leading the best-of-seven Finals 3-1.

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