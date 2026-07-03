‘I Like Bill Clinton a Lot’: Trump Drops Rare Praise For Former Nemesis

President Donald Trump joined Second Lady Usha Vance’s podcast, Storytime with the Second Lady, for Friday’s episode, which included the president reading a children’s book and offering running commentary.

Trump read from the White House Historical Association’s book “Presidents Play!” – a book documenting ex-presidents and their favorite kind of outdoor activities.

As Trump made his way through the president, he eventually landed on Bill Clinton, whom he offered some rare and genuinely sounding praise.

“And then you have President Bill Clinton — he ran on a special jogging track. He had a little track built for him at the White House. That’s nice. I didn’t even know that until recently, but he had a track built at the White House,” Trump said, adding:

I don’t think I’ll ever do that. I don’t see myself doing that, I don’t know. But he actually was a nice guy. I like Bill Clinton a lot. I still do. And then, you have President Abraham Lincoln — he rode horses. He liked riding horses, and that’s great. I’d like to ride horses too. In fact, it gives me an idea. But when you fall off a horse, I’ve seen too many bad things happen.

“No, it’s not,” agreed Usha Vance.

“So, well, we’ve got a nice old horse that’s extremely slow and lazy — maybe I’d ride that one. Anyway, father-and-son presidents — that’s George Bush’s father. They liked to pitch horseshoes, the Bushies!” Trump continued comically.

Trump has long been a fierce critic of the Clintons, having beaten Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election after a bruising campaign rife with personal insults. Trump had previously been a donor to the Clinton Foundation and, before getting into politics, was seen in social settings with the Clintons.

Watch the clip above.

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