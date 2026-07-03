Trump Eyeing 250 Pardons For America’s 250th Birthday, Including P. Diddy And Polluters

President Donald Trump is reportedly meeting Friday afternoon to consider a clemency list based on recommendations from advisers, including for prominent polluters.

Trump has said he wanted to issue 250 pardons for America’s 250th birthday, which the country is observing on Saturday.

CBS News’s Jennifer Jacobs posted to X, “Scoop via @CBSNews: Trump meeting today to discuss pardons. He is poised to pardon a slate of people convicted of emissions and clean air-related violations, per sources. He has privately discussed other potential acts of clemency, including for Sean “Diddy” Combs or other well-known figures, but those names weren’t expected to be on the recommendations list from the pardons team, one of the sources said.”

Scoop via @CBSNews: Trump meeting today to discuss pardons. He is poised to pardon a slate of people convicted of emissions and clean air-related violations, per sources. He has privately discussed other potential acts of clemency, including for Sean "Diddy" Combs or other… — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) July 3, 2026

Jacobs continued, “Lobbying for pardons has reached a fever pitch in recent weeks. ‘President Trump is the ultimate decider on any clemency related actions,’ a White House official told CBS in a statement. Trump said in January that Combs had written a letter to him to ask for a pardon but said he was not considering the request.”

According to The Atlantic, Trump’s clemency list could include Malaysian financier Jho Low, who is wanted over the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal; former Fugees member Pras Michel, who was convicted over a lobbying scheme connected to Jho Low; and OneTaste sex cult co-founder Nicole Daedone, who was sentenced in a forced-labor conspiracy case.

Even MAGA broadcaster Emerald Robinson with LindellTV said she could not get behind Trump pardons for certain celebrities and wealthy business friends.

Trump used his clemency powers at the start of his second term by issuing pardons or sentence commutations to nearly 1,600 people connected to the January 6 Capitol riot. At least 97 of those people have since been involved with additional crimes, ranging from property damage, possession of drug paraphernalia, and trespassing, to felonies like grand larceny, stalking, planned assassinations, and fraud. One was convicted of child molestation and sentenced to life in prison, while aother was convicted of reckless homicide.

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