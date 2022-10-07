Texas Mom Goes Viral Over Her Stern Warning About Watching ‘Hocus Pocus 2’: ‘You Unleash Hell on Your Kids’ Through the TV Screen

A Texas mother is going viral over her stern warning to parents regarding the new Disney film Hocus Pocus 2.

A movie about three witches returning from the dead into the modern world may seem all fun and games to some, but now-internet-famous parent Jamie Gooch says otherwise.

“A worst case scenario is, you unleash hell on your kids and in your home,” Gooch said, speaking with a local news station KWTX in Waco, Texas.

“It grieves me, the thought of exposing our kids to darkness,” Gooch said, close to tears. “The whole movie is based on witches harvesting children for blood sacrifices.”

Gooch went viral with a recent Facebook post that she shared with her followers ahead of the September 30th premiere of Hocus Pocus 2.

“Mommas, I feel a strong conviction to share a word with you,” Gooch wrote in the now privated Facebook post. “As Mothers and wives WE are the gatekeepers of our homes. Meaning whatever we allow in has a rightful place to reside and grow there because WE have given it permission.”

“What is actually happening when we watch these films? What are we subjecting our minds to? What are we welcoming into the homes of our families?” Gooch questioned. “I say all of this because I too have fallen into the trap a time or two, and the spiritual warfare I had to endure because of my own ignorance I wish on no one.”

In an interview with KWTX, Gooch was not backing down despite some finding humor in the post.

I believe whatever comes in our TV screens, there are things attached to that. I’ve seen for myself. The things that I’ve watched with my eyes or heard over a TV screen, they become manifested in, in real life. Everybody thinks it’s fake and innocent, but they could be casting any type of spell that they want to. Anything could be coming through that TV screen into your home.

The interview began to circulate Twitter via @darafaye, quickly garnering over 750,000 views.

Mother of 3 and Free Thinker, Jamie Gooch, is warning parents everywhere about the dangers of letting your children watch Hocus Pocus 2, a movie about the harvesting of the purity of children’s souls. 😐🥴 pic.twitter.com/H0TYfWucel — dara faye (@darafaye) October 5, 2022

The sequel to the 1993 film has broken records for Disney+, quickly becoming the biggest original streaming debut of the year.

