Texts Allegedly Show Adam Levine Asked Mistress If He Could Name Child After Her: ‘DEAD Serious’

Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine denied having an affair after explosive allegations from an Instagram model were made public, including the claim that Levine wanted to name his child with his wife after his mistress.

Instagram model Sumner Stroh made her allegations in a TikTok video where she showed alleged messages between her and Levine. In the video, Stroh said she was “young” and “naive” when she engaged in the affair and said she now feels “exploited.”

“Embarrassed I was involved w/ a man with this utter lack of remorse and respect,” Stroh wrote in the caption to her video. Stroh claimed the affair happened over the course of about a year. After months of not communicating, Levine allegedly texted Stroh saying he wanted to name his unborn son after her.

“Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy, I really want to name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious,” Levine wrote in the alleged Instagram message, which Stroh displayed on the screen.

Stroh was not exactly enthusiastic about a married man she had an affair with naming his kid after her.

“I have to be in hell at this point,” she said of her reaction to the message.

Stroh said she went public with the story because she had sent screenshots of the alleged Levine messages to friends and one tried to sell the story to a “tabloid.” In a follow-up video, Stroh also claimed she was “under the impression” that Levine’s marriage was “over” at the time of the affair.

Levine released a statement denying the affair, but acknowledged “flirtatious” messages to someone other than his wife. Levine and his wife are currently expecting their third child together. They have been married since 2014.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” the singer said. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com