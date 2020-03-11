Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Test Positive for Coronavirus

Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have tested positive for coronavirus.

As first reported by Deadline, the Academy Award-winner and his wife were on location in Australia for pre-production of a film a film on Elvis Presley when they began experiencing symptoms.

“We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches,” Hanks wrote in a statement first published by Deadline and later shared to Twitter. “Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

Hanks went on to say that he and Wilson, who are still in Australia, will be “tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.”

