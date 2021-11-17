Travis Scott, Drake and Apple Hit with $750 Million Suit on Behalf of Astroworld Victims

Travis Scott and Drake have been named in a $750 million lawsuit filed on behalf of 125 Astroworld victims, including the family of someone who was killed at the festival.

The suit, filed by Tony Buzbee of Buzbee Law Firm, also names Apple — which streamed the festival — Live Nation, Epic Records, Scott’s Cactus Jack Records, and Tristar Sports & Entertainment Group for their connection to Asotroworld.

“The victims on that night went to Astroworld for fun,” the suit says. “Neither they nor their families were ever warned that they were walking into an extremely dangerous situation.”

Buzbee’s suit was filed partly on behalf of the family of Axel Acosta, a 21-year-old who died from injuries sustained amid the crowd surge during Scott’s performance, which left 10 people dead and many wounded.

“When Axel collapsed, he was trampled by those fighting to prevent themselves from being crushed,” the lawsuit states, according to People. “As he lay there under a mass of humanity, dying, the music played and streamed on—for almost forty minutes.”

The complaint goes on to say that “Axel Acosta loved and adored Travis Scott and the other performers at Astroworld,” adding, “The feeling was not mutual.”

“Certainly, neither Travis Scott nor his exclusive partners, streaming service, record labels, handlers, entourage, managers, agents, hangers-on, promoters, organizers, or sponsors cared enough about Axel Acosta and the other concertgoers to make an even minimal effort to keep them safe,” it states.

The suit goes on to detail alleged past behavior from Scott, claiming he “glorifies violence and other dangerous behaviors,” including through his social media posts.

The complaint also claims that while Drake “does not have as prolific of a history inciting violence,” he “greatly benefitted from [Scott’s] ‘sicko’ legacy.”

“When [Drake] accepted [Scott’s] invitation to perform at Astroworld 2021, [Drake] was well aware of the damage [Scott] had caused at his shows in the past,” Buzbee writes in the lawsuit. “[Drake] was also well aware of the anticipated size and volatility of the crowd, and the likelihood of incitement.”

Scott and Live Nation have been hit with dozens of lawsuits since the festival, including one complaint filed by Ben Crump on behalf of the family of 9-year-old Astroworld victim Ezra Blount. Blount died Sunday after being placed in a medically induced coma.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com