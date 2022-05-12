Twitter Pillories Matt Damon and His Viral Crypto Ad Amid Bitcoin Crash: He ‘Got Paid in Dollars and Laughed All the Way to the Bank’

Bitcoin plunged to its lowest level in 16 months on Thursday … and Twitter has pinned all the blame on Matt Damon’s viral crypto ad.

In the ad, Damon gives a one-minute monologue comparing crypto investors to mountain climbers, space travelers, and other adventurers before exclaiming, “Fortune favors the brave.”

Despite the promise, bitcoin dropped as low as $25,401.29 on Thursday morning.

“Ether, the second-biggest digital currency, tanked to as low as $1,704.05 per coin,” reported CNBC’s Ryan Browne. “It’s the first time the token has fallen beneath the $2,000 mark since June 2021. Ether was last down 6.5% at a price of $1,988.45.”

While Damon’s spot was widely mocked when it aired, it’s now trending again amid the cryptocurrency crash, with Twitter users jokingly blaming the actor:

