Twitter Pillories Matt Damon and His Viral Crypto Ad Amid Bitcoin Crash: He ‘Got Paid in Dollars and Laughed All the Way to the Bank’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bitcoin plunged to its lowest level in 16 months on Thursday … and Twitter has pinned all the blame on Matt Damon’s viral crypto ad.

In the ad, Damon gives a one-minute monologue comparing crypto investors to mountain climbers, space travelers, and other adventurers before exclaiming, “Fortune favors the brave.”

Despite the promise, bitcoin dropped as low as $25,401.29 on Thursday morning.

“Ether, the second-biggest digital currency, tanked to as low as $1,704.05 per coin,” reported CNBC’s Ryan Browne. “It’s the first time the token has fallen beneath the $2,000 mark since June 2021. Ether was last down 6.5% at a price of $1,988.45.”

While Damon’s spot was widely mocked when it aired, it’s now trending again amid the cryptocurrency crash, with Twitter users jokingly blaming the actor:

Matt Damon isn’t sweating that Super Bowl ad urging you to invest in crypto — after all, Matt got paid in good old fashioned U.S. dollars. — Max Burns (@themaxburns) May 12, 2022

and Matt Damon got paid in dollars and laughed all the way to the bank — Alex Barredo 📉 (@somospostpc) May 12, 2022

just buying one more zoo and then I’ll stop taking my financial advice from Matt Damon — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) May 12, 2022

Remember that Super Bowl commercial where Matt Damon convinced me that “Fortune Favors the Brave” and I put my life savings in crypto? Yeah, good times. Anyways, not that it matters but, how much can you get for a kidney? 🫤 — John Kim (@johnkim) May 12, 2022

Matt Damon is directly responsible for the #BitcoinCrash. Blame him.#DemApples — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) May 12, 2022

That’s what you get for taking investment advice from a TV ad starring Matt Damon. — Nick Kolakowski (@nkolakowski) May 12, 2022

I wonder if Matt Damon still thinks you’re a pussy for not buying shitcoins. — danlesac.oof 🦄💣 (@danlesac) May 12, 2022

If you had bought $1000 worth of BTC the day Matt Damon told you that “Fortune Favours the Brave”, you’d have lost $580 already. Will these celebrities ever apologise? pic.twitter.com/GR2fhYwP2J — Andres Guadamuz (@technollama) May 12, 2022

Matt Damon was in Oceans 11, 12, 13. You crypto guys just fell victim to his latest heist — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) May 12, 2022

WHERE THE FUCK IS MATT DAMON — Michael A. Gayed, CFA (@leadlagreport) May 12, 2022

The Matt Damon crypto ad was already funny but now it’s genius. — Geoffrey Skelley (@geoffreyvs) May 12, 2022

who’s gonna play Matt Damon in the movie about the Bitcoin collapse — CHOAM Nomsky (@samthielman) May 12, 2022

It took less than a year for NFTs and the metaverse to go from the future of the internet to the latest failed trend. Billions and billions of dollars going *poof*. Just three months ago Matt Damon was in a Super Bowl commercial promising that crypto would lead to riches pic.twitter.com/ZbN2Yfkwz4 — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) May 12, 2022

what did matt damon do?! pic.twitter.com/jcCMRIxGik — tridog (@tridoggg) May 12, 2022

Are they still airing the Matt Damon crypto ad — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) May 11, 2022

Now that crypto is tanking, how’s Matt Damon doing? — James Oliphant (@jamesoliphant) May 11, 2022

Turns out when they said, “Fortune favors the brave, they meant people brave enough to not invest in crypto even if Matt Damon tells you to. — Daniel Chait (@dhchait) May 11, 2022

Watch the ad above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com