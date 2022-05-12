Twitter Pillories Matt Damon and His Viral Crypto Ad Amid Bitcoin Crash: He ‘Got Paid in Dollars and Laughed All the Way to the Bank’
Bitcoin plunged to its lowest level in 16 months on Thursday … and Twitter has pinned all the blame on Matt Damon’s viral crypto ad.
In the ad, Damon gives a one-minute monologue comparing crypto investors to mountain climbers, space travelers, and other adventurers before exclaiming, “Fortune favors the brave.”
Despite the promise, bitcoin dropped as low as $25,401.29 on Thursday morning.
“Ether, the second-biggest digital currency, tanked to as low as $1,704.05 per coin,” reported CNBC’s Ryan Browne. “It’s the first time the token has fallen beneath the $2,000 mark since June 2021. Ether was last down 6.5% at a price of $1,988.45.”
While Damon’s spot was widely mocked when it aired, it’s now trending again amid the cryptocurrency crash, with Twitter users jokingly blaming the actor:
Matt Damon isn’t sweating that Super Bowl ad urging you to invest in crypto — after all, Matt got paid in good old fashioned U.S. dollars.
— Max Burns (@themaxburns) May 12, 2022
and Matt Damon got paid in dollars and laughed all the way to the bank
— Alex Barredo 📉 (@somospostpc) May 12, 2022
just buying one more zoo and then I’ll stop taking my financial advice from Matt Damon
— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) May 12, 2022
Remember that Super Bowl commercial where Matt Damon convinced me that “Fortune Favors the Brave” and I put my life savings in crypto? Yeah, good times. Anyways, not that it matters but, how much can you get for a kidney? 🫤
— John Kim (@johnkim) May 12, 2022
Matt Damon is directly responsible for the #BitcoinCrash. Blame him.#DemApples
— Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) May 12, 2022
That’s what you get for taking investment advice from a TV ad starring Matt Damon.
— Nick Kolakowski (@nkolakowski) May 12, 2022
I wonder if Matt Damon still thinks you’re a pussy for not buying shitcoins.
— danlesac.oof 🦄💣 (@danlesac) May 12, 2022
If you had bought $1000 worth of BTC the day Matt Damon told you that “Fortune Favours the Brave”, you’d have lost $580 already. Will these celebrities ever apologise? pic.twitter.com/GR2fhYwP2J
— Andres Guadamuz (@technollama) May 12, 2022
Matt Damon was in Oceans 11, 12, 13. You crypto guys just fell victim to his latest heist
— Thor Benson (@thor_benson) May 12, 2022
WHERE THE FUCK IS MATT DAMON
— Michael A. Gayed, CFA (@leadlagreport) May 12, 2022
The Matt Damon crypto ad was already funny but now it’s genius.
— Geoffrey Skelley (@geoffreyvs) May 12, 2022
who’s gonna play Matt Damon in the movie about the Bitcoin collapse
— CHOAM Nomsky (@samthielman) May 12, 2022
It took less than a year for NFTs and the metaverse to go from the future of the internet to the latest failed trend. Billions and billions of dollars going *poof*. Just three months ago Matt Damon was in a Super Bowl commercial promising that crypto would lead to riches pic.twitter.com/ZbN2Yfkwz4
— Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) May 12, 2022
what did matt damon do?! pic.twitter.com/jcCMRIxGik
— tridog (@tridoggg) May 12, 2022
Are they still airing the Matt Damon crypto ad
— Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) May 11, 2022
Now that crypto is tanking, how’s Matt Damon doing?
— James Oliphant (@jamesoliphant) May 11, 2022
Turns out when they said, “Fortune favors the brave, they meant people brave enough to not invest in crypto even if Matt Damon tells you to.
— Daniel Chait (@dhchait) May 11, 2022
Watch the ad above, via YouTube.
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com