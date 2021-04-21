Chrissy Teigen told Andy Cohen that Meghan Markle is “just as kind as everyone says she is” on Tuesday’s Watch What Happens Live — revealing that the Duchess reached out after Teigen lost her son Jack.

A fan asked Teigen about her relationship with Markle, noting that the supermodel recently defended the Duchess following her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“Totally ship that future friendship!” added the fan.

Well, according to Teigen, the relationship is actually more of a current friendship, as the two are already in touch, and Teigen had nothing but amazing things to share about the Duchess.

“Yeah, she’s been so kind to me ever since we connected. She had written me about baby Jack, and loss, but yeah she is really wonderful and so kind — just as kind as everyone says she is,” Teigen said, revealing that Markle reached out to her after her son Jack passed away in October.

“That’s why you look at everything and you’re like, my god, what is absolutely wrong with people where they have to make this person out to be so malicious or so crazy when it’s just as simple as them being as kind as everybody says they are. Yeah, she’s a really wonderful girl.” Teigen added.

The supermodel turned entrepreneur also said she reached out to Markle following her interview with Winfrey last month, saying that when she watched it she “was like ‘holy shit this is big.'”

“But also I waited a long time to watch it, so I’d already heard so much about it by the time that I got to it. It’s very eye-opening,” she continued, later adding, “I think her truth has been her truth since the very beginning.”

Teigen also shared her reaction to the recent Khloé Kardashian photo controversy, revealing that she spoke about it to her therapist.

“Honestly, I went like a million different ways with it,” she said. “And I actually ended up talking about it in therapy, oddly enough.”

Teigen opened up about her own issues with body insecurity, faulting celebrities and the industry for “distorting” what people view as “a real human body.”

“And you get frustrated because like look at Khloé. And of course, I’m like ‘you’re so beautiful, you’re so strong.’ And the change she’s made to her body, she’s so proud of. Everybody’s so proud of,” she said, adding, “And you want someone to be like, ‘fuck yes, this is my body.'”

“So at the same time, I’m like my God, anyone’s able to say and have any kind of portrayal of their body that they want the people to see,” Teigen continued. “If she didn’t want that photo to be out there, she wouldn’t let that photo be out. And that’s fine too.”

Teigen revealed that she has to work through her insecurities every single day, especially as an extremely public figure, admitting that when she should have felt empowered, she was often fighting negative thoughts.

“So all you can do is hope for other people to not have to go through this,” she said. “So I’m willing to go through this bullshit and to show off my body in any way I can for other people to feel better about theirs.”

Watch above, via Bravo.

