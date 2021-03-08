It is fair to say that Piers Morgan is less than impressed with the bombshell interview between Oprah Winfrey and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry that aired Sunday night. The Good Morning Britain host opened his show by saying “I’m sickened by what I’ve had to watch,” then calling the broadcast a “two-hour trash-athon of our Royal Family, or our monarchy, of everything the Queen has worked so hard for, while her husband is in hospital.” And he was just getting started.

But it was the fiery interview with Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, that has gone viral. The author of This is Why We Resist, noted the apparent hypocrisy of how the Royal Family has ostensibly protected Prince Andrew amid allegations of his having sex with underage girls, or as Dr. Mos-Shogbamimu correctly calls reports of “raping minors,” all on MORNING TELEVISION.

The Good Morning Britain guest had a lengthy and impassioned rant that argued against the Royal Family’s treatment of Markle and Harry after which Morgan said “I think what you said about the Queen is disgusting, I think it’s unbelievable,” to which his guest interrupted with “YOU are disgusting!”

Piers Morgan, a former prime-time host at CNN, has been a loyal defender of the Royal Family amid the past few years of controversy, which was on full evidence as many in the UK reel from sordid allegations and details to emerge on Sunday nights Oprah interview. The reaction to Morgan’s comments, and treatment of his guest, made for terrific fodder on Twitter, some of which is excerpted below.

Woman says she’s had suicidal thoughts in interview. Piers Morgan says ‘I don’t believe her’ on national TV. Everything else aside, that’s a dangerous message. — David Law (@DavidLawTennis) March 8, 2021

Imagine if @piersmorgan was as angry about Prince Andrew being a pedophile as he is about Meghan Markle existing. — Liz Plank (@feministabulous) March 8, 2021

@piersmorgan is an Absolute Joke! Get out off the royal families a** and stop trying to get an obe 😑#jokeman — Akelle (@AkelleWSTRN) March 8, 2021

Where do they find vile people like you? This interview was the mirror image of the one Diana had to give on her own to stick up for herself a generation ago. You should be ashamed. — Alison Meuse (@AliTahmizian) March 8, 2021

Piers Morgan is a bully. — lauren faith (@laurenkfaith) March 8, 2021

Piers Morgan is a skin sock that got mistaken for a human being. — Alana Schetzer (@schetzer) March 8, 2021

Piers Morgan telling black people how they should feel about racism when they don’t tell him how to feel about being an ugly bitch? Make it make cents. pic.twitter.com/lH8V8Cm0Bk — Meghan Markle fan page (@LeighBryan) March 8, 2021

You are literally an embarrazzment to this country. — Jessica Noah Morgan™🇯🇲 מלכּה (@jnoahmorgan) March 8, 2021

I wonder what it is about the influential and strong woman, Meghan Markle, that Piers Morgan finds so threatening? — Rich Walters (@therichwalters) March 8, 2021

Piers Morgan is a perfect example of the narcissistic rage ego that some men have when they are told no https://t.co/kzfHZ4e0zA — Tiffany Stevenson (@tiffstevenson) March 8, 2021

Watch above via ITV.

