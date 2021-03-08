comScore Piers Morgan Defends Queen From Meghan Markle Racism Charge

By Colby HallMar 8th, 2021, 7:19 am

It is fair to say that Piers Morgan is less than impressed with the bombshell interview between Oprah Winfrey and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry that aired Sunday night. The Good Morning Britain host opened his show by saying “I’m sickened by what I’ve had to watch,” then calling the broadcast a “two-hour trash-athon of our Royal Family, or our monarchy, of everything the Queen has worked so hard for, while her husband is in hospital.” And he was just getting started.

But it was the fiery interview with Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, that has gone viral. The author of This is Why We Resist, noted the apparent hypocrisy of how the Royal Family has ostensibly protected Prince Andrew amid allegations of his having sex with underage girls, or as Dr. Mos-Shogbamimu correctly calls reports of “raping minors,” all on MORNING TELEVISION.

The Good Morning Britain guest had a lengthy and impassioned rant that argued against the Royal Family’s treatment of  Markle and Harry after which Morgan said “I think what you said about the Queen is disgusting, I think it’s unbelievable,” to which his guest interrupted with “YOU are disgusting!”

Piers Morgan, a former prime-time host at CNN, has been a loyal defender of the Royal Family amid the past few years of controversy, which was on full evidence as many in the UK reel from sordid allegations and details to emerge on Sunday nights Oprah interview.  The reaction to Morgan’s comments, and treatment of his guest, made for terrific fodder on Twitter, some of which is excerpted below.

Watch above via ITV.

 

