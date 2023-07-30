Rap superstar Cardi B was caught on camera retaliating against a concertgoer who threw a drink at her in the middle of a show — just the latest in a string of such incidents.

Several viral videos have emerged of an incident Saturday in Las Vegas in which Cardi responds to a drink being thrown at her by whipping her microphone into the crowd. From CNN:

On Saturday, the “WAP” rapper was on stage at Drai’s Beach Club in Las Vegas when an audience member appeared to throw a drink at her, as seen in video footage posted to social media. In the clip, Cardi B is seen getting splashed with liquid from the cup while performing her 2018 hit “Bodak Yellow.” Clearly upset, she reacted immediately by throwing her microphone into the crowd as security guards rushed to the stage. In another video posted to TikTok on Saturday, Cardi B is seen throwing her microphone at a DJ who appeared to cut off her song early during a performance at Drai’s Nightclub on Friday.

This is just the latest in a disturbing trend for artists who now have to worry about dodging objects hurled from the crowd. In June, singer Bebe Rexha got three stitches after getting clocked in the head by a cell phone thrown during a concert in Manhattan.

Other stars such as Drake, Kelsea Ballerini, and Harry Styles have also had objects thrown at them.

Pop superstar Adele recently addressed the trend by wielding a t-shirt cannon and issuing a take-no-prisoners warning to concertgoers:

Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting fucking show etiquette at the moment, people just throwing shit on stage? Have you seen them? I fucking dare you. I dare you to throw something at me and I’ll fucking kill you.

