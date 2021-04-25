WATCH: Glenn Close Busts Out ‘Da Butt’ Dance After Nailing Oscar Trivia

Glenn Close broke out her best Da Butt dance at the 93rd Oscars on Sunday night — performing the legendary dance to Experience Unlimited’s 1988 hit.

Close showed off her moves during a quick game of Oscar trivia in between the night’s awards, first shocking Lil Rel Howery with her impressive knowledge of the D.C. based go-go band.

She first teased fresh Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya for incorrectly guessing that Donna Summar’s Last Dance was nominated for an Oscar but never won. Close joked that Kaluuya was too young to know that the song actually did take home the award that night.

The Best Supporting Actress nominee then correctly noted that Da Butt was never nominated for an Oscar, and therefore could not have won, winning her round of trivia.

“I wasn’t expecting that at all, that you knew Da Butt. It’s dope and uncomfortable at the same time,” Lil Rel Howery joked. “But do you know the dance, though? Do you know how to do Da Butt?”

She did.

Close proceeded to bust out her best Da Butt — leading to claps and cheers from the impressed stars in the room.

