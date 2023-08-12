WATCH: GOP Candidate Breaks Into Live Rap Performance At Iowa State Fair — To Near-Motionless Crowd

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy broke into a live rendition of the Eminem hit “Lose Yourself” at the Iowa State Fair to motionless appreciation from the crowd.

Most of the current Republican presidential field, including ex-President Donald Trump, is converging at the Iowa State Fair this weekend to mingle with first-in-the-nation voters and tempt the cholesterol gods.

One event that Trump won’t be attending is the “Fair Side Chat” hosted by Governor Kim Reynolds — Trump is all mad at her.

But on Saturday morning, Ramaswamy went where Trump would not — in more ways than one. After the chat with Reynolds, Ramaswamy interacted with voters from the stage, and as Eminem blared over the PA system, could not resist rapping along — as he has become known for doing.

Ramaswamy is punching above his weight in Republican primary polls, coming in a (distant) third place in the 538 average of polls, behind Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

But Ramaswamy recently pulled ahead of DeSantis in another metric, as Mediaite’s Jamie Frevele reported this week:

According to Election Betting Odds — a site run by John Stossel and Maxim Lott which aggregates betting odds from overseas bookmakers and other prediction markets — Trump, as you would expect, is the runaway favorite, with the site calculating he has a 70 percent chance to take the GOP nomination in 2024. Trailing behind him at 9.6 percent is not DeSantis but Vivek Ramaswamy, who leads DeSantis at 9.5 percent. It’s by no means a huge lead, but it does represent an enormous fall for DeSantis — who, according to a graph on Election Betting Odds, was actually favored over Trump in late 2022. To be clear, this odds checker represents the opinions of actual bettors plunking down cold hard cash. The overseas betting markets show Trump as roughly a 2-5 favorite. (Meaning a $100 wager would return $140 if Trump wins.) Depending on the bookmaker, Ramaswamy is being offered at odds of roughly 9-1 (roughly a $1,000 return on a $100 bet, if he wins), and DeSantis is listed at 10-1 (an approximate $1,100 return on $100, if he wins).

