WATCH: Jimmy Buffett Roasts Trump In Song At Biden Hillary Rally

The Late Legendary “Margaritaville” singer Jimmy Buffett once roasted then-future President Donald Trump at a Hillary Clinton rally headlined by then-Vice President Joe Biden.

Buffett passed away at the age of 76 on Friday, leaving behind friends, family, and an army of loyal fans of the tropical vacation balladeer.

On Saturday morning, a statement released on Buffett’s social media announced that the singer passed away peacefully on Friday:

Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.

The outpouring Saturday over news of his passing seemed near-universal and transcended partisan bounds — notwithstanding Buffett’s widely-known support of Democratic politicians.

In fact, Biden and then-Second Lady Jill Biden introduced Buffett at the November 2016 rally, and Biden mugged a little for the crowd before relinquishing the stage for Buffett’s performance:

Buffett name-checked Biden in his performance of “Pencil Thin Mustache”:

And he dropped in a line roasting Trump when he sang “Come Monday”:

Buffett also performed during Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign — at a COVID-era event called “Rock Out on a Night In with Vice President Joe Biden.”

Buffett’s participation in the guests-only event was described in a pool report:

The approximately 80-minute-long fundraising concert brought together musicians David Crosby, Sheryl Crow, Rufus Wainwright, Joe Walsh and Jimmy Buffett. The virtual event was hosted by Whoopi Goldberg and Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth. There were 1200 virtual attendees, per the campaign. — Jimmy Buffett was the final act. The singer said he hit “the campaign trail with Joe last time we won Florida so I would like to do that again.” Buffett sang an acoustic version of “Come Monday,” a song he said Biden had on his cell phone. Biden with a big smile on his face laughed and pointed back at Buffett in encouragement.

