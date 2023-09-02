Parrotheads Mourn: Margaritaville Hitmaker Jimmy Buffett Has Died At Age 76

Legendary “Margaritaville” singer Jimmy Buffett has passed away at the age of 76, leaving behind friends, family, and an army of loyal fans of the tropical vacation balladeer.

On Saturday morning, a statement released on Buffett’s social media announced that the singer passed away peacefully on Friday:

Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.

CNN noted:

The singer-songwriter was briefly hospitalized in May following a trip to the Bahamas. “I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention,” he told his followers in a social media post. Buffett posted a day later that he was soon headed home from the hospital, and thanked his followers for the “outpouring of support and well wishes.” He did not share what was ailing him, but said that he’d be going on a “fishing trip with old friends, along with paddling and sailing and get myself back in good shape” upon his return home from the hospital.

Tributes from Parrotheads — the self-styled army of longtime fans of Buffett — and the Parrothead-adjacent poured out on social media.

Fox News host Will Cain wrote “He took good times and made them better. A life spent making people happier.”

Actor George Takei of Star Trek fame quoted the statement and wrote “A beautiful tribute. Have one with a salt rim for us in the Great After, Jimmy.”

Others toasted the singer with song references and a few recitations of deep cuts from the Buffett catalog:

Hope you are having a cheeseburger in paradise. RIP @jimmybuffett 🙏❤️ https://t.co/xC1f4p69jH — Torrie Wilson (@Torrie11) September 2, 2023

I am absolutely speechless. Rest in peace to a one-of-a-kind musician. Margaritaville won’t be the same now that you’re gone. 😢 Enjoy that cheeseburger in paradise, Jimmy Buffett. It’ll always be 5:00 somewhere thanks to your music. https://t.co/BvKvehAzCZ — Anthony Damcott (@AnthonyDamcott) September 2, 2023

“Scales and clocks just can’t be trusted Keys and locks are destined to be busted Metaphors were never made for keeping score And I’m feeling for the sound of time” -Jimmy Buffett, “Only Time Will Tell” https://t.co/UGqkx71qfs — Krys(Sn) (@KrystinStiefel) September 2, 2023

I am profoundly saddened by this. It is not an understatement to say Jimmy Buffett’s lyrics and lifestyle shaped my perspective on life more than just about anyone. Yes, I know that’s a little bit weird. But so am I. And so was he. https://t.co/bmX1GNbu8h — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) September 2, 2023

Have a Labor Day weekend full of cheeseburgers and margaritas for Jimmy. https://t.co/8ovXEsQTX2 — Coach Duggs (@CoachDuggs) September 2, 2023

My condolences to his family… such a legend. https://t.co/UdVGwpE3VB — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) September 2, 2023

Buffett had been rolling out tracks from his upcoming new album “Equal Strain on All Parts.”

