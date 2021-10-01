WATCH: John Lithgow Pillories ‘Total Clown’ Rudy Giuliani with Ruthless Impression on Colbert

John Lithgow brought his ruthless Rudy Giuliani impression back to The Late Show on Thursday night.

Reporting on the claim that Giuliani has been banned from Fox News — “the one network that encourages drunken conspiracy theories” — Stephen Colbert questioned if he would ever appear on TV again.

Right on cue, Colbert then introduced New York City’s former mayor, who insisted he had never been on the Late Show, “eveeeerrr, ever, ever, ever.”

“Sir, you’ve been on the show three times,” Colbert responded.

“I demand a recount. This is massive Rudy fraud,” Lithgow’s Giuliani exclaimed.

When Colbert noted that he was not making any sense, Giuliani admitted that he was “a little confused,” and requested to talk to his chief of staff: a glass of red wine.

“You deserve a raise,” Giuliani then said to his wine after taking a healthy sip, which prompted Colbert to ask if he actually got drunk before speaking in public sometimes.

“What?! I never get drunk! Ever, ever, ever!” Giuliani vowed. “I only drink to provide an excuse for the way I act. Legally, that’s plausible deniability. Or as the Queen of England would say it, ‘That’s just the booze talking, innit gov’na?'”

Giuliani went on to claim that Queen Elizabeth II had rigged her election — Colbert then explaining that the Queen was not elected.

Colbert later asked if Giuliani ever worried about getting “fully disbarred,” prompting a frantic Giuliani to say, “What? No! You can’t ban me from bars! That’s where I meet up with my legal team!”

Giuliani spent the majority of the show filming personalized Cameo videos, which he has been selling for $199 each.

“Hello, Mr. Former President, this is Rudy Giuliani speaking,” he said while filming a video for Donald Trump. “Thank you for requesting me on Cameo. I’m excited to, once again, be getting paid to say whatever you want me to. Here we go: I’m a total clown who you’ve never met and I’m a dumb loser, an absolute turd in a cheap suit who can’t tell his ass from …”

Fortunately for Giuliani, Colbert interrupted the video, saying, “Sir, stop! Even by your own standards you’re humiliating yourself on television.”

“What? They let me on TV again? Oh, god, you’re right, Stephen. I look like a total embarrassment,” Giuliani responded before he began to trim his nose hairs on air.

Watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com