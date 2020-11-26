John Lithgow returned to The Late Show on Thanksgiving Eve to play Rudy Giuliani and mock his election escapades that have even privately concerned some of the president’s allies.

“Giuliani” ran through a list of election conspiracies from Colbert involving “the socialists at EuroDisney,” “robots sent here from the future,” and “the ghosts of dead voters from Pennsylvania,” promising that Sidney Powell has been replaced by a much better lawyer — Elle Woods.

He kept drinking wine all throughout the segment until Colbert noticed hair dye oozing down his face again.

But as “Giuliani” explained, “when I hit capacity, my body excretes Merlot.”

You can watch above, via CBS.

