John Lithgow Brings Back Bonkers Rudy Giuliani Parody on ‘The Late Show’

John Lithgow reprised his bonkers Rudy Giuliani impression on The Late Show Wednesday night in a spoof that had Giuliani slurping wine and spouting nonsense all while on a “secret mission” in the Ukraine.

“Mr. Giuliani, today’s impeachment vote happened in large part because of your dealings with Ukraine. So why did you travel there to dig up even more conspiracies about the Bidens?” Colbert asked Lithgow’s Giuliani.

“Shhhhh, Stephen! All I can say is I have reason to believe that not only did Hunter Biden try to rig the 2016 election. He also rigged the 2016 Olympics and the 2016 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards! Blake Shelton was unconstitutionally slimed!” Lithgow replied, with a Giuliani-inspired lisp.

Colbert also asked Lithgow as Giuliani if he really admitted to reporters that he pushed President Donald Trump to fire the Ambassador to the Ukraine “because she was standing in your way.”

“Of course I said that, Stephen!” Lithgow replied. “I say everything! But you can’t prove that I meant it. Scientists have never established a credible link between my brain and my mouth.”

At another point, Lithgow’s Guiliani — who repeatedly exclaimed random things “a complete lie” — talked about damning evidence he found in the Ukraine. It was a half-eaten sandwich he found in the trash.

He also talked about his butt-dialing habit and his concerns his butt is a “constant source of leaks.”

