Neil Diamond posted a new version of his beloved song, “Sweet Caroline,” on YouTube Sunday, updating the lyrics for the coronavirus pandemic.

“Hi everybody, this is Neil Diamond, and I know we’re going through a rough time right now,” said the singer, with his acoustic guitar in his lap. “But I love ya, and I think maybe if we sing together, well, we’ll just feel a little bit better. Give it a try, ok?”

The original “Sweet Caroline” lyrics were about falling in love, but seem to also fit the current coronavirus situation as well:

Where it began, I can’t begin to knowing

But then I know it’s growing strong

Was in the spring

And spring became the summer

Who’d have believed you’d come along

But there are other lines about “hands, touching hands, reaching out, touching me, touching you” — all actions strongly discouraged in this era of social distancing.

Diamond’s new version switches these words to “hands, washing hands” instead.

“Don’t touch me, I won’t touch you… Sweet Caroline!”

An added bonus: Diamond’s adorable dog, Shamrock, makes a cameo at the beginning of the video — and then has been lulled to sleep by the end of the song.

Watch the video above, via YouTube.

