‘We Don’t Know Who You Really Are Now’: Joe Rogan Slams Bud Light’s New Pro-America Commercial

Joe Rogan blasted Bud Light for their latest “pro-America” commercial in the wake of their PR nightmare after a partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney sent the brand into a tailspin.

The conversation took place on the Thursday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, where Rogan sat down with fellow comedian Jim Breuer.

While their discussion focused largely on the world of comedy, Rogan couldn’t help but mention the newly released Bud Light commercial that touted the American spirit.

“It’s like the fucking dumbest pro-America rah-rah. Like, we don’t know who you really are, now,” Rogan said of the commercial which features rolling plains and the classic Budweiser Clydesdale horses.

Rogan referenced the company’s VP of marketing Alissa Heinerscheid who, prior to the fallout with the Mulvaney partnership, said she wanted to update the “fratty” culture of the company. In the podcast, Rogan accidentally refers to her as the CEO of the company.

“There’s like interviews with the lady who is the head of Bud Light talking about why they did it and about the old sort of frat culture attached to Bud Light dismissing the people, like the humor of the people that like Bud Light. And so they’re gonna change that with this crazy attention whore on day 365 of being a woman,” Rogan said, referencing Mulvaney.

“It’s so stupid and cliche. It fucking — it hurts my feelings. It’s so dumb,” Rogan added. “This is a company in deep shit, bro.”

“Let me tell you a story, about a beer rooted in the heart of America,” the ad begins.

The commercial features farmers, veterans bonding over a Bud Light as the Budweiser Clydesdale horse makes its way through various national landmarks.

“I would respect this if they had this and then Dylan Mulvaney just starts cartwheeling it into the frame,” Rogan laughed. “‘Day 368 of womanhood!'”

“This is a story, bigger than beer,” the ad says, ending on a shot of the horse overlooking the Grand Canyon.

“Shut the fuck up. Now I hate you more,” Rogan laughed.

As the conversation continued, Rogan joked that the ad almost seemed generated by A.I.

“That’s probably a ChatGPT 4.0 version of the perfect American commercial,” Rogan said. “That’s really what it is. That shit’s didn’t have nothing to do with drinking Bud Light either, by the way. That was like — that made me wanna move to Montana. Like, you wanna be in the mountains and see the dust and shit but that’s like the dumbest commercial of all time. But it’s so obvious what they’re doing. They’re trying to like – they needed to let that sit for a little bit.”

“But that’s what I’m saying. You don’t have one or two guys on the board going, ‘I don’t know if this is a good decision, bro?'” Breuer said.

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

