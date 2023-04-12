Joe Rogan Drinks a Bud Light and Laughs About Boycotts Over Company’s Trans Partnership: ‘Would We Do This With Cheesecake?’

Joe Rogan laughed at the reaction to Bud Light’s new campaign featuring a partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The exchange took place on the Wednesday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience as Rogan sat down with comedian Sam Tallent.

As the pair discussed the latest news in pop culture and the world of comedy, the topic of the Bud Light backlash eventually took centerfold.

“Kid Rock and Travis Tritt have put the fucking hammer down,” Rogan exclaimed.

“They’re really fucking fighting the good fight, man,” Tallent added.

As the pair cracked into ice cold Bud Lights, Rogan explained his take on the whole debacle.

“Like — what they’re doing is just spreading the brand to an extra group of people. Why — If something is good, do you give a fuck who’s got it?” Rogan said. “Like, would we do this with cheesecake? Like, you know what I’m saying? Like, if there was like a bomb-ass cheesecake and all of a sudden, you know, some radical group like Antifa really got into the cheesecake. We would be like, ‘Fuck this.’ And if the Cheesecake Factory sent Antifa a cheesecake, you know, ‘for 10 more years of chaos,’ you know, like celebratory.”

“If only ISIS had bear claw donuts — I’m still eating those fucking things,” Tallent said.

It appeared Rogan was still conflicted about the situation as he changed directions and noted that he loved Rock’s video shooting the beer cans in protest.

“But on the other hand I love Kid Rock’s video. Because I love that kind of thinking,” he said. “Not even that I agree with it? I like wild people. I like a dude who takes a machine gun to a stack of Bud Lights and is like, ‘Fuck Anheuser-Busch!'”

“But I mean, where’s he gonna go now? You gonna go to Coors?” said Rogan, questioning the point. “Don’t they all support like LBGTQ plus AI, whatever the hell else they’re attaching to it, issues?”

As the conversation continued, Tallent said, “it’s crazy when people get upset about that stuff because the people who get upset about that stuff value, liberty and freedom so much and they wanna live their lives undeterred by anyone’s rules.”

“But they think that the company that they like is giving into the woke agenda,” Rogan said.

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

