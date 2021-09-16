‘We Got It Wrong’: CBS Scrapping Competition Show The Activist After Backlash — And Turning it Into Documentary

CBS is completely reworking the upcoming series The Activist after the original model for the competition show received a wave of intense backlash.

“The Activist was designed to show a wide audience the passion, long hours, and ingenuity that activists put into changing the world, hopefully inspiring others to do the same,” read the Wednesday statement, first reported by Variety. “However, it has become apparent the format of the show as announced distracts from the vital work these incredible activists do in their communities every day. The push for global change is not a competition and requires a global effort.”

The series, originally set to premiere on Oct. 22, was first described by Hugh Evans, CEO and co-founder of Global Citizen, which is a producing partner for the show, as “a first-of-its-kind competition series that will inspire real change.”

The six competitors on The Activist, aka the activists, were originally set to fight for a chance to lobby world leaders at the G20 — their campaigning efforts judged by Usher, Julianne Hough, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

“The activists will compete in missions, media stunts, digital campaigns and community events aimed at garnering the attention of the world’s most powerful decision-makers, demanding action, now,” read the series press release. “The competing activists’ success is measured via online engagement, social metrics, and hosts’ input. The hosts will guide the activists through their journey, with plenty of surprises from high-profile public figures.”

The announcement instantly garnered serious backlash, many pointing to the fact that activists would not be judged on how their ideas could impact world change, but instead on their social media success.

Forbes’ Janice Gassam Asare slammed the concept as “performance activism personified” in a recent column, adding, “Many people lose their lives advocating for the most marginalized. These individuals should be amplified, venerated, and celebrated — not the folks who join a show to win a competition. If you’re going into activism for fame and popularity, then is it really activism?”

Responding to the fallout, CBS, along with producing partners Global Citizen and Live Nation, announced that the previous five-episode competition series will now be a one-time documentary special.

“We are changing the format to remove the competitive element and reimagining the concept into a primetime documentary special (air date to be announced),” read the statement. “It will showcase the tireless work of six activists and the impact they have advocating for causes they deeply believe in. Each activist will be awarded a cash grant for the organization of their choice, as was planned for the original show.”

“Activists and community leaders around the world work every day, often without fanfare, to advance protections for people, communities, and our planet,” it continued. “We hope that by showcasing their work we will inspire more people to become more involved in addressing the world’s most pressing issues. We look forward to highlighting the mission and lives of each of these incredible people.”

Global Citizen, an advocacy organization aimed to end extreme poverty, released its own statement, including an apology for signing on to the controversial series:

“Global activism centers on collaboration and cooperation, not competition. We apologize to the activists, hosts, and the larger activist community — we got it wrong,” read the statement. “It is our responsibility to use this platform in the most effective way to realize change and elevate the incredible activists dedicating their lives to progress all around the world.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com