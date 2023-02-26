‘Who Is Gonna Believe THAT Crazy Idea?’ Woody Harrelson Does Wild Bit Slamming ‘Drug Cartel’ Lockdowns in SNL Monologue

Actor Woody Harrelson hosted Saturday Night Live for the fifth time this weekend, and courted controversy with a monologue that haltingly centered on a story about reading “the craziest script” about drug cartels — an exceedingly thinly-veiled allegory on covid lockdowns and vaccines.

The monologue was rambling in the “redneck hippie” sort of way you might expect from the marijuana-advocating actor. After saying he is politically “purple” and that he loves “everybody,” Harrelson began his story about reading “the craziest script” in Central Park three years ago.

The story was broken up with many asides, mostly about weed, before he got to the punchline.

“Okay, so the movie goes like this: The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes,” he said. “And people can only come out if they take the cartel’s drugs and keep taking them over and over.”

The joke/metaphor, obviously, was not just about lockdowns, but the pharmaceutical companies that manufactured the vaccines and boosters — that they bought off governments as part of a massive conspiracy to take the world hostage for profit.

“I threw the script away,” said Harrelson. “I mean, who is gonna believe that crazy idea? Being forced to do drugs? I do that voluntarily all day long.”

That attack on the covid lockdowns and drug companies live on the air will garner anger and outrage, particularly from members of the media, but may also draw at least some surprised appreciation from others, such as people on the right unaccustomed to liking anything on the liberal SNL stage.

Harrelson, who was a 9/11 truther, shared the bizarre covid 5G conspiracy theory back in 2020, and objected to mandated masks in an interview with Vanity Fair, saying he doesn’t believe in “the germ theory.” He’s also a vegan, anarchist Marxist, and a climate activist who put out a documentary on “regenerative agriculture.”

That’s pretty purple. Or ugly purple maybe. But however you look at it, his monologue will surely have its own news cycle before it fades away in a haze of blue smoke.

Oh, by the way his Cologuard sketch was seriously funny. So there’s that.

Watch the clip above, via Saturday Night Live.

