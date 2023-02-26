WATCH: Woody Harrelson Assailed By Horny Boxes In Outrageous SNL Cologuard Ad Parody

Saturday Night Live sent up those cheerful Cologuard colon cancer screening ads with an ad parody that put host Woody Harrelson in a very awkward position.

This week’s edition of Saturday Night Live featured Woody Harrelson as guest host and rock superstar Jack White as the musical guest. Variety reported on Harrelson’s hosting gig, noting:

Woody Harrelson will return to the “Saturday Night Live” stage to host for a fifth time on Feb. 25. He leads the next batch of hosts as “SNL” returns at the end of the month for three consecutive weeks. Musical guests for those nights include Jack White (Feb. 25), Kelsea Ballerini (March 4) and The 1975 (March 11).

Like the cold open and Weekend Update, parodies of television commercials have been a staple of Saturday Night Live since the very first episode — on October 11, 1975 — of a new show that was then called simply NBC’s Saturday Night.

The ad spoofs have provided some of the show’s most iconic moments, such as Dan Aykroyd’s handy Bass-O-Matic, or the late legendary Phil Hartman’s ad for fiber-rich breakfast cereal Colon Blow, the deceptively-named Happy Fun Ball, or Triopenin, the impossible-to-open pain reliever advertised during the first episode’s Weekend Update segment.

In the show’s early days, some of the commercial parodies were filmed ahead of time while others were performed live.

But the modern iteration of the spoofs are almost entirely filmed in advance, with convincing sets, graphics, and visual cues. One early running gag featured the announcer, Don Pardo, doing an on-air promo for the fictional Blaine Hotel (“Guests of NBC Saturday Night stay at the fabulous Blaine Hotel in midtown Manhatten. The Blaine, a tradition for more than half a century.”) — following a news item reporting some horrific crime at the hotel.

On this week’s edition of Saturday Night Live the sketch show put together a provocative ad parody that featured Harrelson being accosted by an army of fetish-crazy Cologuard boxes. If you’re still reading, you should just click on the video right away like everyone else next time.

Watch above via NBC’s Saturday Night Live.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com