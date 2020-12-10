Will Ferrell, Zoeey Deschanel and the Elf Cast to Reunite for Georgia Runoff Fundraiser

Good news for lovers of spaghetti and syrup: Buddy and the cast of Elf are reuniting for a table read on December 13 at 4 p.m. ET.

Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel, Bob Newhart, Mary Steenburgen, Edward Asner, and John Lithgow will all be reuniting to benefit Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in the upcoming Georgia Senate runoff elections.

Deschanel, who played Jovie in the 2003 film, confirmed the news on Twitter, writing, “If I were any more excited to be in the #ElfForGeorgia reunion I might explode into a burst of snowflakes. Join me, Will Ferrell, and many other amazing people from the original cast along with some special guests for our live reading! All donations go to support GA dems.”

The actress also added a link to tickets for the event.

“We need new leadership in the U.S. Senate, and I’m hoping that Buddy and the rest of the Elf cast, can play a small role in delivering that change,” Ferrell said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

A Black Lady Sketch Show’s Ashley Nicole Black will host the event, which will also feature Pod Save America’s Jon Favreau, Amy Sedaris, Andy Richter, Kyle Gass, Danny Woodburn, Ed Helms, Busy Philipps, and Matt Walsh.

Helms, who starred in The Hangover and The Office, took to Twitter to share his excitement.

When they asked me to be a part of #ElfForGeorgia I couldn’t believe it! It’s one of the best holiday movies ever and proceeds go to benefit Dems in my home state. See me join the Elf cast live Sunday 12/13 @ 4pm ET: https://t.co/UaG2tjwVcU — Egg Helms (@edhelms) December 10, 2020

