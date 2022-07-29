Will Smith Apologizes to Chris Rock for Oscars Slap in New Instagram Video: ‘I’m Here Whenever You’re Ready to Talk’

Actor Will Smith apologized to comic and actor Chris Rock for infamously slapping him at the Oscars in March after a quip about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

During the Oscars, Rock made a joke about referencing Pinkett Smith’s alopecia and the rest became Oscars history.

“Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it,” said Rock, a reference to the lead character’s shaved head.

In response, Smith walked up onto the stage and slapped Rock right in the face.

A day later, Smith apologized to Smith in an Instagram post. Smith has been banned from attending the Oscars for a decade.

On Friday, Smith posted a video of him apologizing to Rock. He said he contacted Rock by phone to apologize, but said that Rock wasn’t ready to talk to him.

“I reached out to Chris, and the message that came back is he’s not ready to talk but when he is, he will reach out,” said Smith. “I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. my behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

Smith also apologized to Rock’s mother and brother.

“That was one of the things about that moment that I didn’t realize,” said Smith. “I wasn’t thinking about how many people got hurt in that moment. I want to apologize to Chris’ mother, to Chris’ family, especially his brother Tony Rock.”

Smith said his wife didn’t tell him to respond to Rock’s joke.

Watch above, via Will Smith on Instagram.

