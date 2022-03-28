Will Smith Smacking Chris Rock Is All That Twitter Can Talk About

Actor Will Smith smacking comedian Chris Rock during the 2022 Academy Awards sent Twitter spinning Sunday night.

Reactions to the confrontation — which appeared to have occurred as a result of Rock taking a crack at Smith’s wife having alopecia — ranged from Conan O’Brien wondering if anyone has a late night show he could “borrow just for tomorrow” to Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) tweeting that while Rock’s joke was “distasteful and disgusting,” “there is no justification for a violent assault on live TV.”

Just saw the Will Smith slap. Anyone have a late night show I can borrow just for tomorrow? — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) March 28, 2022

I found Chris Rock’s joke to be distasteful and disgusting. But there is no justification for a violent assault on live TV. None. https://t.co/Vx0CMCSLvJ — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) March 28, 2022

Here’s what else Twitter had to say about a moment that is sure to go down in Oscars history.

Those who are horrified about what happened:

It was real.

Just seen the uncensored footage.

Will Smith hit Chris Rock for cracking a GI Jane joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith (who suffers from alopecia) – then twice screamed 'keep my wife's name out of your fucking mouth' at him

Ugliest moment in Oscars history. . — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 28, 2022

Serious question: Is Will Smith going to be charged with assault? Because that was assault. #Oscars — George Hahn (@georgehahn) March 28, 2022

Those who are confused about their feelings on Smith (he did, after all, tearfully apologize to the Academy as he accepted his award for Best Actor):

Will Smith has my emotions on an absolute rollercoaster tonight. — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) March 28, 2022

I’m feeling so many mixed emotions. I was rooting for Will Smith to win an #Oscar because he was amazing in King Richard. But man, did he taint his accomplishment & the #Oscars2022. Smacking Chris Rock will forever overshadow his award & be among most shocking in TV history. pic.twitter.com/LDk8vEogck — Lynnette KhalfaniCox (@themoneycoach) March 28, 2022

Those who think comedians should not get punched over a punchline:

Let me tell you something, it’s a very bad practice to walk up on stage and physically assault a Comedian.

Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 28, 2022

As a comedian, watching Will Smith storm the stage & smack Chris Rock was terrifying. I’ve certainly worried about an audience member attacking me before. #Oscars — Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) March 28, 2022

Not a nice joke but you don’t go around punching people for bad jokes. Will Smith lost it at the Oscars. https://t.co/0uBMuyMCct — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) March 28, 2022

In a rap song, @RealWillSmithFP called me “Uncle Tom.” Never thought about punching him in the face the way he punched @chrisrock for joking about Smith’s wife, @jadapsmith. Rock was kidding. Smith insulted me. But I was flattered by the attention.https://t.co/13Y0NIecaC#Oscar — Larry Elder (@larryelder) March 28, 2022

And all the others who at least got a decent joke out of the whole affair:

will smith has entered the pantheon of wife guys tonight — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) March 28, 2022

Have Chris Rock give out another award with a huge neck brace on — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) March 28, 2022

What a very west Philly Oscars. — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) March 28, 2022

Could you imagine if Chris Rock got punched in the face and then went "and now, here's Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky!" — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 28, 2022

Sorry, but I am a man, and if you just did to me what Will Smith did to Chris Rock, there is no way in the world I’m just taking it and not immediately saying, “My wife,” in a Borat voice. — Noah Garfinkel (@NoahGarfinkel) March 28, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com