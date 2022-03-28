Will Smith Smacking Chris Rock Is All That Twitter Can Talk About

Actor Will Smith smacking comedian Chris Rock during the 2022 Academy Awards sent Twitter spinning Sunday night.
Reactions to the confrontation — which appeared to have occurred as a result of Rock taking a crack at Smith’s wife having alopecia — ranged from Conan O’Brien wondering if anyone has a late night show he could “borrow just for tomorrow” to Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) tweeting that while Rock’s joke was “distasteful and disgusting,” “there is no justification for a violent assault on live TV.”
Here’s what else Twitter had to say about a moment that is sure to go down in Oscars history.
Those who are horrified about what happened:
Those who are confused about their feelings on Smith (he did, after all, tearfully apologize to the Academy as he accepted his award for Best Actor):
Those who think comedians should not get punched over a punchline:
And all the others who at least got a decent joke out of the whole affair:
