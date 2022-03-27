WATCH: Will Smith Wins Best Actor Moments After Stunning Slap of Chris Rock, Tearfully Apologizes in Surreal Speech

An emotional Will Smith apologized to the Academy after shockingly slapping Chris Rock just moments before.

“I want to say thank you to Venus and Serena and the entire Williams family for entrusting me with your story. That’s what I want to do. I want to be an ambassador of that kind of love and care and concern,” he said. “I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I’m not — I’m not crying for winning an award.”

Smith went on to clarify that he was emotional about the victory because it allowed him “to shine a light on all of the people” who worked on the film with him — including the Williams family.

The moment came while the King Richard actor was accepting the award for Best Actor on Sunday.

“I look like the crazy father, just like they said. I look like the crazy father just like they said about Richard Williams,” he said, referring to Venus and Serena Williams’ father. “But love will make you do crazy things.”

Smith opened his speech by labeling Richard Williams as “a fierce defender of his family,” likely explaining his outburst, which occurred just moments before his victory.

“To my mother, a lot of this moment is really complicated for me … To my mother, she didn’t want to come out, she had her knitting friends. She has a knitting crew that she’s in Philly watching with,” he added. “Being able to love and care for my mother, my family, my wife. I’m taking up too much time — thank you for this honor. Thank you for this moment.”

Watch above, via ABC.

