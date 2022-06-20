YouTuber Jeffree Star Ditched His $20M California Home to Create Yak Ranch in Wyoming, Declares Yaks the ‘Diva of All Bovines’

YouTuber Jeffree Star has revealed the surprising reason why he left his $20 million dollar California mansion for Wyoming…yaks.

On the latest episode of Logan Paul’s podcast Impaulsive, Star, a YouTuber and makeup mogul, sat down to discuss his new life in the mountains.

“You sold your 20 million house here?” Paul asked, referencing the Calabasas, California home.

“No, I just got ready in it. I took it off the market. I had a whole thing about, oh, ‘I wanna stay here still and work on my family and all that.’ And then I moved my mom out there and the house goes back on sale Monday,” Star said. “And I’m one person there, right? Like 25,000 square feet. All my dogs now live in Wyoming. There’s no point.”

“That’s absurd,” Paul replied.

“I don’t need to have like the biggest dick on the block and like, be, ‘Oh, I have the coolest house.’ I don’t care anymore. Like, it was such a statement,” Star admitted. “It was so fun. I had my assistants living there and my friends, you know, you’ve done the same thing. You let everyone stay with you and then you just kind of get burnt out on it. And you want your own space.”

Star purchased the home in 2019 but quickly decided that California was no longer a good fit for him, telling Architectural Digest, “I think I’ve gotten all that I can out of this state.”

Star revealed his new Wyoming ranch is a sprawling 600 acres.

“How much was it?” Paul asked.

“Cheap. Compared to LA. Less than 2 million,” Star said.

“Oh my God.” Paul said shocked.

Star’s latest venture is turning the 600 acre farm into a luxury yak ranch.

“It’s like, you know, you see a cow, a yak is like the diva of all bovines, it has the most amazing hair. It has horns. And we raise them for breeding, for genetics, for their fiber, for meat. Yaks taste amazing,” he added.

“Star yak ranch,” Paul said. “Do you sell the meat?”

“We’re going to soon,” Star replied.

Paul proceeded to look up the ranch on Instagram and was shocked to discover the page boasting 122,000 followers.

“People love the yaks,” Star laughed. “It’s cool. It’s amazing. It’s really grounding. They’re majestic creatures from Tibet that have been imported here and now there’s about 10,000 yaks in America. And I have the biggest yak ranch from Wyoming while also having a crazy makeup brand.”

“Is there a big market for yak meat?” co-host Mike Majlak asked.

“It’s exotic and it’s really sought after, and it’s so healthy for you!” Star said.

“Is it like, more lean?” Majilak asked.

“It’s not gamey at all. I’ve had a million — every type of meat from NBA to — oh, sorry. From moose, reindeer, elk, um, NFL,” Star said jokingly as the hosts burst into laughter.

“But it’s not gamey at all. It’s really healthy,” he concluded.

Listen above via Impaulsive.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com