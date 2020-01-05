‘Zero F*cks Given’: Ricky Gervais’ Rollicking Globes Monologue Completely Blows Up

A number of commentators and pundits had nothing but plaudits for comedian Ricky Gervais’ open at the 77th Golden Globes.

One commentator crowed Gervais “the patron saint of zero fucks given” for his monologue taking aim at Hollywood and everyone in attendance at the award show.

As part of a scathing opening monologue, Gervais called out Hollywood heavyweights for palling around with Jeffrey Epstein, and for claiming to being “woke” while taking money from companies who run “sweat shops in China” “You say you’re woke,” Gervais said. “But the companies you work for … Apple, Amazon, Disney. If ISIS started a streaming service, you’d call your agent, wouldn’t you? “So if you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech, right? You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.”

A number of the commentators praising Gervais have also often criticized Hollywood for a perceived liberal bias.

Ricky Gervais is the Patron Saint of Zero Fucks Given and everyone should love him for it and emulate him just a little bit more that way. — Liz Mair (@LizMair) January 6, 2020

You should watch the Ricky Gervais opening speech for the #GoldenGlobes if you haven’t It is the way. — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) January 6, 2020

Ricky Gervais is up there tonight like “I have no idea why they asked me to host the Golden Globes five separate times, but Ima make sure they don’t ask me again for a sixth.” — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) January 6, 2020

Tom Hanks’ face during Ricky Gervais’ Golden Globes monologue says everything pic.twitter.com/VVT47ATAWa — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 6, 2020

Gervais’ calling out Hollywood hypocrites who work for malevolent companies while preaching politics was the single most dead-on comment ever made at one of these awards shows. — Jeff Greenfield (@greenfield64) January 6, 2020

Tim Cook is in the audience at the Golden Globes…Ricky Gervais just made a Chinese sweatshops joke about Apple TV + — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 6, 2020

All the Gervais. Just give us 3 hours of Gervais speaking to that crowd. — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) January 6, 2020

I will be disassociating during the Ricky Gervais moments and focusing solely on the GIF potential of the reaction shots — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 6, 2020

Ricky Gervais: No one talk abt politics ok?! Thank your god, your agent and fuck off! Russell Crowe, unable to accept award because he says he’s in Australia literally protecting his home from devastating bush fires, sends pre-recorded message: Climate change is real — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) January 6, 2020

Despite the fact that Ricky Gervais is Ricky Gervais, it was great that he called out these tech companies for who they are. — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) January 6, 2020

I live for Ricky Gervais roasting the Hollywood elite and making them feel uncomfortable pic.twitter.com/WdkUfOpQm8 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 6, 2020

Quick little PSA for all my Christian conservative buds out there: No matter how much contempt Ricky Gervais feels for Hollywood types, please don’t forget he has way more contempt for you! — Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) January 6, 2020

