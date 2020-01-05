comScore

‘Zero F*cks Given’: Ricky Gervais’ Rollicking Globes Monologue Completely Blows Up

By Connor MannionJan 5th, 2020, 9:14 pm

A number of commentators and pundits had nothing but plaudits for comedian Ricky Gervais’ open at the 77th Golden Globes.

One commentator crowed Gervais “the patron saint of zero fucks given” for his monologue taking aim at Hollywood and everyone in attendance at the award show.

As part of a scathing opening monologue, Gervais called out Hollywood heavyweights for palling around with Jeffrey Epstein, and for claiming to being “woke” while taking money from companies who run “sweat shops in China”

“You say you’re woke,” Gervais said. “But the companies you work for … Apple, Amazon, Disney. If ISIS started a streaming service, you’d call your agent, wouldn’t you?

“So if you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech, right? You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.”

A number of the commentators praising Gervais have also often criticized Hollywood for a perceived liberal bias.

