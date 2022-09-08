A country club in Virginia has issued an apology for planning a 9/11-themed menu for this year’s commemoration of the Sept. 11 terror attacks, a decision that garnered heavy criticism online.

The special seafood menu, promoted by The Clubhouse at Aquia Harbour, included dishes such as “Flight 93 Redirect,” “First Responder Flatbread,” and “Pentagon Pie,” among others. The menu was taken down, according to WJLA, but the image has been shared across social media.

Virginia country club thought it was a good idea to have a 9/11 themed menu for this Sunday, September 11. The “2977 Chowder” appears to be a reference to the number of people killed. (Via @ProducerSass) pic.twitter.com/0vXYDWbSD6 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 8, 2022

The menu was not well received, with one Twitter user calling the idea “beyond abhorrent.” Another Twitter user questioned how an idea like this even gets this far.

The “First Responder Flatbread,” described as “crispy” and “oven baked” on the menu, also received some backlash on Twitter, such as in the tweet below.

idk why but out of all these “First Responder Flatbread” feels the most eerie and morbid to me https://t.co/hvEufl7GKf — jenova’s witness (she/her) (@NotEasyAnswers) September 8, 2022



George White, the restaurant’s manager, shared an apology to the community’s Facebook page Tuesday night, saying his “intention was to bring attention to that horrific day 21 years ago” and that he meant to “honor those who lost so much as well as those who gave everything that day.”

White had no comment when he was contacted by WJLA.

The restaurant has also altered its menu to reflect the first Sunday of the 2022 NFL season, according to its Facebook page.

