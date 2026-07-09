Boston Man Charged After Allegedly Bringing Homemade Explosives Onto Commuter Train

A Boston man has been charged after authorities say he boarded an MBTA commuter rail train carrying homemade explosive devices and allegedly made a series of disturbing remarks about bombs, extremist groups, and the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

According to a Thursday press release from the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, 29-year-old Shane Cautillo was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on June 29 on charges including possession of a hoax incendiary device, possession of a hoax device or substance, unlawful possession of fireworks, and disorderly conduct on a public conveyance.

Judge James Coffey ordered Cautillo held on $10,000 bail and barred him from using MBTA transit or possessing dangerous weapons. He is scheduled to return to court on July 28 for a pre-trial hearing.

Prosecutors said MBTA Transit Police were dispatched to Boston’s North Station shortly after 10:30 p.m. on June 27 after receiving reports of a suspicious passenger aboard a commuter rail train.

According to investigators, another passenger told officers that Cautillo had been loudly discussing building bombs and giving them to extremist organizations, terrorist groups, and homeless people. The witness also reported that Cautillo said he had been inspired by the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Police said Cautillo was carrying several items that immediately raised concern, including a disconnected lithium battery, an electric towel warmer with exposed wires, and an electric scooter with a bag attached to it.

A hazardous-device technician was called to inspect the items. According to the district attorney’s office, an X-ray of the towel warmer indicated “a possible power source, fusing, explosive charge, and switch in the container.” After the device was rendered safe, investigators recovered a duct-taped lithium battery, several smaller batteries, a cellphone, a power adapter, a water bottle, and a container of BOOM Margarita wine cocktail from inside.

Authorities also examined the bag attached to the scooter, where an X-ray revealed suspected fireworks and additional electrical components. While bomb technicians attempted to render the device safe, several fireworks ignited, causing a small explosion. Officials said no officers or civilians were injured during the incident.

Afterward, Cautillo allegedly told officers he intended to harm himself. He was taken to a local hospital by Boston EMS for evaluation before being placed in police custody. An explosives detection K9 later searched the train and surrounding area, with authorities determining there were no remaining explosive hazards.

“This man had the materials to make a possibly dangerous device, but thanks to some alert commuters and quick follow-up work by transit police, he didn’t get the chance to move forward with anything harmful to the public. I thank all involved for bringing this situation to a safe conclusion,” Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in the press release.

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