Ben Shapiro’s Ex-Biz Partner Launches New Show Amid Worries ‘Grift Industrial Complex’ Has Hijacked MAGA

The Daily Wire co-founder Jeremy Boreing announced on Tuesday he is launching a new show, one year after he exited the conservative media outlet he started alongside Ben Shapiro.

Boreing said his program will debut at a critical time for President Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again movement, with Boreing arguing the shows and organizations that helped propel Trump back to the White House in 2024 are now being “ruthlessly targeted” by the “grift industrial complex.”

He also referenced the ongoing feuds in the conservative media world that have generated plenty of headlines in the last few months. His former business partner has notably been trading shots with Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly recently, with Shapiro calling Carlson a “coward” who has routinely “glazed” Iran and Qatar while simultaneously bashing Israel.

Boreing — in an 5 minute video announcing his new show on X — said the in-fighting is glaring, especially as the U.S. military is striking Iran.

“In our own country, there’s another conflict raging. This one is rhetorical, not physical,” Boreing said. “It’s the so-called podcast wars, and it’s pitting many people — many people I know personally — against one another and turning former friends and allies into seemingly irreconcilable enemies.”

He added, “The political coalition that ascended Donald Trump to the presidency twice in a decade has been shattered, and the future of the GOP and the MAGA movement seems up for grabs.”

It's been a year since I left The Daily Wire. A lot has changed in the country and in the conservative movement in that short amount of time. But America isn't over, and the politics of anger and despair do not have to win. The future belongs to those who build it. Time to… pic.twitter.com/JmfctzVgTp — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) March 17, 2026

His new program, aptly dubbed The Jeremy Boreing Show, aims to look at “what comes next,” he said. The weekly show will “cover culture, politics, tech, business, and faith” and be available on YouTube, Spotify, Rumble, and Apple Podcasts, according to Deadline.

The outlet added:

The first episode is said to address “black-pill politics and the culture of despair”. Boreing said: “The most audacious political experiment in human history turns 250 this year. Some people would rather eulogize it than defend it. I’m not one of those people. I want to sit down with the artists and visionaries, the newsmakers and the troublemakers who are shaping what comes next, and have the conversations that everyone is thinking but nobody is saying out loud. This show is for anyone who believes America is still worth fighting for. Pull up a chair—we’ve got a lot to talk about.” Guests have yet to be revealed.

Boreing has not said much about his exit from The Daily Wire since he left in March 2025. But he seems to be on decent terms with Shapiro, based on him telling Deadline in January that he would give the conservative media star a kidney if he needed it. Boreing said one of his few regrets while serving as the outlet’s co-CEO was hiring Candace Owens.

“I probably owe some penance for that,” he said.

His new show will debut on March 24. Watch above.

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