Ben Shapiro Pummels ‘Coward’ Tucker Carlson for Peddling ‘Anti-American’ Conspiracy Theories

Right-wing media star Ben Shapiro went absolutely ballistic on Tucker Carlson for being an “anti-American” fake conservative who is “destroying” the conservative movement by routinely lying to his audience.

Shapiro, during a speech at The Heritage Foundation headquarters in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, spent 20 minutes shredding Carlson — escalating their public feud after the ex-Fox News star had skewered Shapiro a number of times.

“Tucker Carlson has trafficked in nearly every conspiracy theory under the sun,” Shapiro said. “He has accused the Trump Administration of covering up a Mossad-run child sex trafficking ring, run by Jeffrey Epstein, without of course actually mentioning Donald Trump’s name, because Tucker is a coward when it comes to President Trump.”

He rattled off several other conspiracy theories he said Carlson has ignorantly pushed, including suggesting the U.S. government was involved in the September 11 attacks. Shapiro also ripped Carlson for softball interviews with Vladimir Putin, “pornographer and accused human trafficker and rapist” Andrew Tate, and America’s “foremost Hitler apologist” Nick Fuentes.

Shapiro said Carlson has “glazed” Iran and has been oddly complimentary of Qatar, while at the same time, routinely criticizing Israel. And when it comes to Russia, Shapiro blasted Carlson for arguing Putin is “no threat” to Americans.

“This is Tucker Carlson’s typically anti-American foreign policy, which has become essentially indistinguishable from the thought of far-leftists like Noam Chomsky,” he said.

The Daily Wire co-founder also needled Carlson for sounding like “Marxist thinkers” by criticizing several aspects of capitalism in recent years. Carlson, he said, only sounds like a capitalist when he is shilling for his nicotine pouch company.

“[Carlson] has become — by any honest assessment —an opponent of conservatism, an outsider masquerading as an insider, and destroying the character of the conservative movement in the process,” he said.

Shapiro’s speech comes after Carlson has trashed him several times in the past few years.

Carlson has said Shapiro doesn’t “care about the country at all” and is more concerned with Israel. And in a YouTube video titled “Ben Shapiro Doesn’t Care About Americans, And He Just Proved It” last month, Carlson said Shapiro “does not want to have” a conversation about how debt is stopping Americans from getting married and starting families — an issue, Carlson said, that Shapiro supposedly cares about.

The two commentators, it’s worth pointing out, are fighting for attention in a crowded field of political pundits. Carlson’s program is ranked sixth on Spotify’s podcast charts, while Shapiro’s is ranked 45th. On YouTube, Carlson has 5.1 million subscribers and Shapiro has 7.2 million.

Shapiro on Wednesday said he does not know what Carlson’s motives are for his takes and he does not care what they are.

“What matters is that he has a gigantic audience and people listen to him and he is lying to those people,” Shapiro said. “And he is mostly lying when he says he is doing this in the name of a conservatism that does not resemble conservatism in any way, shape, or form.”

Watch above.