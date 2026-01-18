Biden Adviser Deletes X Post After Getting Duped By AI Clip of ICE Chasing a Viking Through the Streets of Minnesota

It’s getting harder and harder to know what is real and what is fake, thanks to artificial intelligence.

The latest to fall prey to a phony AI clip? Neera Tanden — a former adviser to ex-President Joe Biden and an occasional guest on CNN. Tanden was faked out by an AI video depicting 15 ICE agents chasing a Viking down the street in Minnesota. Those AI agents could not catch the Viking, though, because he was rolling down the pavement in a bath tub equipped with four huge skateboard wheels.

A fake newscaster narrated the clip like it was a live chase.

“We are live over downtown Minneapolis where, yes, that is a protester in a Viking costume riding what appears to be a porcelain bathtub on skate wheels — 15 ice agents are on his heels,” the AI newscaster yelped. “But look at this, he’s pulling away. Watch the slush! Watch the slush!”

Tanden was disgusted by the clip. She shared the video — which was first posted on Saturday — and included the following caption: “50 yeas from now, people will look at this video and recognize our government had gone mad.”

But it turns out she had fallen for a fake. The X note on the original video points out there are a few clear signs it was AI — beyond the Viking in a bathtub part — like the time being “4:06 PHM” and the fake news station being called POVART, which isn’t real.

Jerry Dunleavy — a reporter for the right-wing outlet JustTheNews — was among those who spotted Tanden was duped by the bogus video.

“Neera Tanden believes that ICE agents chased a protester dressed in Viking gear and sitting in a bath tub with skateboard wheels down the street, and that the Air Force was called in in response,” he posted on X. “Certain segments of the population just are not equipped to handle obvious AI slop.”

Dunleavy included a screenshot of Tanden’s post, which she has since deleted.

If you added Neera and Morgan Freeman’s IQ you’d need a third to get to double digits. — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 18, 2026

JustTheNews reporter Jerry Dunleavy spotted Tanden was duped by the phony video.

CNN’s Scott Jennings mocked Tanden in his response to Dunleavy on X.

“If you added Neera and Morgan Freeman’s IQ you’d need a third to get to double digits,” Jennings said.

Jennings and Tanden have something of a history. The conservative commentator has previously ripped Tanden for being “condescending” last year while they were debating vandals who were targeting Teslas over Elon Musk joining President Donald Trump’s administration; Tanden called him “emotional” afterwards.

She has not commented about posting — or subsequently deleting — the bogus clip on Sunday.