Bruce Springsteen Tells Concert Audience ‘ICE Should Get The F*ck Out’ of Minneapolis

Legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen gave an impassioned two-minute speech at a surprise appearance Saturday night where he echoed Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s demand that ICE should “get the f**k out” of the twin cities.

Although not listed on the bill as a performer, The Boss showed up to play a lengthy set at a charity event in Red Bank, NJ, benefitting Parkinson’s disease research.

Toward the end of his show, Springsteen — in footage circulating online and included in reports from local outlets — dedicated his 1978 song “The Promised Land” to Renee Good, the 37-year old mom who was shot four times and killed by ICE officer Jonathan Ross on Jan. 7.

“I don’t want to be out of order tonight,” Springsteen began before making his political statement. “But, I wrote this song as an ode to American possibility, it was (about) both the beautiful but flawed country that we are, and to the country that we could be.”

Springsteen then encouraged those listening to stand up to ICE.

If you believe in democracy, in liberty, if you believe that truth still matters, that it’s worth speaking out, that it is worth fighting for, if you believe in the power of the law and no one stands above it, if you stand against heavily-armed masked federal troops invading American cities and using Gestapo tactics against our fellow citizens, if you believe you don’t deserve to be murdered for exercising your American right to protest, then send a message to this president, and as the mayor of that city has said, “ICE should get the f— out of Minneapolis.”

The sold-out crowd of 1,500 roared their approval as Springsteen declared, “This song is for you, and the memory of mother of three and American citizen Renee Good.”

Springsteen has long been a vocal critic of Trump, telling a U.K. audience in May that Trump’s presidency was “a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration.” The White House issued a statement against the rocker, saying, “the 77 million Americans that elected President Trump disagree with elitist and out-of-touch celebrities like Bruce Springsteen.”

Trump responded by trolling Springsteen on Truth Social with a meme depicting the president driving a golf ball into a guitar-wielding Springsteen and knocking him to the ground.