CBS Scraps Tony Dokoupil’s 10-City Tour to Celebrate Becoming New Evening News Anchor

CBS has canceled Tony Dokoupil’s 10-city tour of the USA to celebrate him becoming the new host of Evening News, according to multiple reports on Saturday.

The scrapped tour comes as Dokoupil will start hosting the program on Saturday evening — two days earlier than was originally planned, Deadline reported. Dokoupil will make his hosting debut from San Francisco before going to New York City for his official launch on Monday, the outlet reported.

Variety’s Brian Steinberg reported the same news on X.

Bari Weiss’s handpicked anchor was set to start his show off in Miami on Monday before moving on to nine other cities in his first two weeks leading the show. CBS News had announced the 10-city tour in a press release on December 18.

“Tony’s superpower is listening to people. We want to serve Americans in the best way possible by meeting them where they are every night – and we’ll do that with this cross-country kick-off tour,” CBS Evening News executive producer Kim Harvey said at the time.

Just in: CBS News will scuttle, for now, plans to have new CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil visit various U.S. cities and towns in the first weeks of his tenure. Dokoupil will anchor EN from San Francisco tonight, then head back to NYC. — Brian Steinberg (@bristei) January 3, 2026

Beyond Miami and SF, Dokoupil was going to anchor from the following cities: Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Minneapolis, Chicago, Cincinnati, and Pittsburgh. He was then going to wrap the nationwide tour up by settling into the CBS News studio in NYC.

As you would expect, CBS has been heavily promoting Dokoupil heading into his anchoring debut. He called for viewers to make him “earn” their trust in an op-ed, and CBS filmed a segment at Grand Central Station where Dokoupil asked people if they knew who he was.

Dokoupil and CBS also unveiled their 5 principles for reporting on Friday. Those principles — including “We Love America” and “We Work For You” — led to teasing from some media critics online.

His move into the anchor seat comes as CBS tries to close the gap with ABC and NBC in the evening news battle. ABC’s World News Tonight with David Muir was the highest-rated evening news show for the ninth year in a row in 2026, pulling in an average of 7.84 million viewers; NBC Nightly News — which switched to anchor Tom Llamas midway through the year — grabbed the silver medal with 6.20 million viewers, and CBS Evening News placed third with 4.05 million viewers each night.