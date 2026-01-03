JD Vance Raises Eyebrows With Claim Venezuela’s ‘Stolen Oil Must Be Returned’ to the US

Vice President JD Vance was noticeably absent at President Donald Trump’s press conference on Saturday, during which he discussed the capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro, but the VP did release a statement in support of the action on social media.

Vance, who is more closely aligned with the non-interventionist wing of the GOP, wrote on X, “The president offered multiple off ramps, but was very clear throughout this process: the drug trafficking must stop, and the stolen oil must be returned to the United States. Maduro is the newest person to find out that President Trump means what he says.”

“Kudos to our brave special operators who pulled off a truly impressive operation,” Vance continued before adding another post:

And PSA for everyone saying this was “illegal“: Maduro has multiple indictments in the United States for narcoterrorism. You don’t get to avoid justice for drug trafficking in the United States because you live in a palace in Caracas.

The White House also put out photos of the operation taking place, which again noticeably did not include Vance.

Vance’s statement raised some eyebrows across the political spectrum, particularly the line about oil.

Below are some of those reactions:

Highlighting this line from the VP: “And the stolen oil must be returned to the United States” https://t.co/W5lriOMjeX — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) January 3, 2026

The Vice President is openly and unabashedly saying here that reversing Venezuela's oil nationalizations from the 1970s is part of the casus belli. At least when people like me were yelling about a "war for oil" last time, Cheney wasn't out there publicly saying "yep, it is!" https://t.co/x9IaUBrhTc pic.twitter.com/Bq1nDIvmIA — Ben Burgis (@BenBurgis) January 3, 2026

Sovereign countries cannot be invaded to extract persons because they have been indicted by the United States absent Congressional authorization. Otherwise, POTUS would have unfettered, unilateral authority to start wars in the pursuit of justice, however he or she defined it. https://t.co/X1iR0YZBh6 — Anthony Michael Kreis, FRHistS (@AnthonyMKreis) January 3, 2026

Restoring Venezuela’s democracy and ending its crimes against humanity would be a remarkable foreign policy feat. But having abandoned those principles, the U.S. justifies its intervention by exaggerating Venezuela’s role in drug smuggling and demanding its natural resources. https://t.co/kiWnJ514cb — Benjamin Gedan (@benjamingedan) January 3, 2026

JD Vance admits this is war for oil https://t.co/zy7U1bMslu — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) January 3, 2026

On the day of Pope Leo XIV’s World Day of Peace message, the “Catholic” Vice President endorses a violation of the UN Charter to seize natural resources. https://t.co/MK49dGt8Lf — Tony Annett (@tonyannett) January 3, 2026

Who needs NeoCons when we have you guys https://t.co/ov0KM4os1b — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) January 3, 2026

This is about Venezuelan oil. Pure and simple https://t.co/sQp3WfrXEu — Todd Wolfson (@ProfTWolf) January 3, 2026

