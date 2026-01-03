JD Vance Raises Eyebrows With Claim Venezuela’s ‘Stolen Oil Must Be Returned’ to the US
Vice President JD Vance was noticeably absent at President Donald Trump’s press conference on Saturday, during which he discussed the capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro, but the VP did release a statement in support of the action on social media.
Vance, who is more closely aligned with the non-interventionist wing of the GOP, wrote on X, “The president offered multiple off ramps, but was very clear throughout this process: the drug trafficking must stop, and the stolen oil must be returned to the United States. Maduro is the newest person to find out that President Trump means what he says.”
“Kudos to our brave special operators who pulled off a truly impressive operation,” Vance continued before adding another post:
And PSA for everyone saying this was “illegal“:
Maduro has multiple indictments in the United States for narcoterrorism. You don’t get to avoid justice for drug trafficking in the United States because you live in a palace in Caracas.
The White House also put out photos of the operation taking place, which again noticeably did not include Vance.
Vance’s statement raised some eyebrows across the political spectrum, particularly the line about oil.
Below are some of those reactions:
