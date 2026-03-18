‘Shut the F*ck Up!’ Cenk Uygur Has Nuclear Meltdown on Piers Morgan’s Show

Since 1990, the International Atomic Energy Agency has graded nuclear disasters on a scale of 1 to 7, with 7 being the most catastrophic. Only two – Chernobyl and Fukushima – have received this notorious distinction over the past 36 years. Of course, that was before Cenk Uygur had a cataclysmic meltdown on Wednesday’s edition of Piers Morgan Uncensored, in what may be a strong entry for a Level 7 event.

Piers Morgan’s panel discussed the war on Iran launched by President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The panelists were Uygur, conservative talkshow host Ben Ferguson, former U.S. Army officer Ben Hodges, and former U.K. Ambassador Sir Richard Dalton. Uygur and Ferguson engaged in a four-and-a-half-minute back-and-forth in which Uygur cursed and literally screamed while Hodges and Dalton observed the exchange in stunned silence:

UYGUR: You notice before the war, people like Ben Ferguson were saying “Oh, we’re not necessarily going to attack Donald Trump’s a peace president.

FERGUSON: That’s not what I said, ever.

[CROSSTALK]

FERGUSON: Listen to any one of my shows. I never said that. Not one damn time.

UYGUR: Piers, this is why I should on your program, because every time I start talking, some Israel first son of a bitch comes in and starts talking over me. Hey, you’ve made–

[CROSSTALK]

UYGUR: Oh, yeah, yeah. My ass.

MORGAN: Cenk, for 50 minutes, you’ve managed to stay relatively calm. Don’t blow it now.

UYGUR: Yeah, ok, that’s what Israel First does. They just jabber jabber jabber. Anyway, so here we go. So, then Ben said, and all that Israel First clown said, “Oh we’re doing this for the Iranian protesters, and once we start bombing them and murdering them they’re gonna love us.” And now he–

FERGUSON: Never said that, either. You make up a lotta shit, man. It’s pretty impressive.

[CROSSTALK]

UYGUR: Will you shut the f*ck up? Will you shut up? Will–

[CROSSTALK]

UYGUR: We already heard your stupid Israeli talking points.

[CROSSTALK]

UYGUR: I know! That’s why we have to shout on this show, because these a**holes won’t shut the f*ck up!

MORGAN: Just to be clear–

[CROSSTALK]

MORGAN: I think there are actually less chances of Ben Ferguson shutting the f*ck up than there are of the Bob Hope analogy I gave earlier. So why don’t we just assume both of you can be equally garrulous? Cenk, finish your point.

UYGUR: No! No! I haven’t interrupted him once. Ok, so look, guys, were ignoring the 800-pound gorilla in the room for example, if somebody was to come in here and they were gonna listen to this discussion or debate, but we told them ahead of time, “Hey, these guys are all clean and honest,” they’d listen to it and try to figure out what’s happening. If we told him ahead of time someone gave him $100 million to all say the same thing, we’d go, “Well then we’re a little bit more skeptical to say the least.” So, that is what’s happening with our politicians. Israel has given Congress $100 million. They’ve given Donald Trump $337 million. So, this is all a fake conversation–

MORGAN: But these are tiny amounts of money. They spend billions on–

UYGUR: Oh, now you’re cutting me off, Piers.

MORGAN: These are tiny amounts of money.

FERGUSON: You’re talking about making up crap.

UYGUR: Tiny amounts of money?! Piers, are you mental? It’s $337 million, $337 million that the Adelsons have given to Donald Trump, because he is corrupt and easily purchasable! made it clear we’re not invading the country.