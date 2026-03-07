Two men were arrested for throwing “ignited devices” full of screws at protesters in front of Gracie Mansion — where New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani resides — on Saturday, according to NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

The commissioner said the two devices were thrown at protesters participating in the “Stop the Islamic Takeover of New York City” rally. That protest — which had about 20 attendees — drew a counterprotest called “Run the Nazis out of New York City” that had about 120 participants.

Tisch said the NYPD Bomb Squad was called to the scene to examine the two devices, which were each about the size of a football and filled with bolts, screws, and nuts. The devices were wrapped with black tape and had a fuse on them. Those devices were taken back for further testing.

Fox 5 in NYC reported:

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., police said a counterprotester, identified as an 18-year-old man, lit and threw a device into the protest crowd, which hit a barrier and put itself out. The counterprotester then ran, Tisch said, and got another similar device from another man, identified as a 19-year-old, lit it, and ran toward the protest again. The counterprotester allegedly dropped the device, and officers arrested him and the man accused of giving him the second device.

“Witnesses reported seeing flames and smoke as it traveled through the air before it struck a barrier and extinguished itself a few feet from police officers,” Tisch told reporters about the device thrown by the 18-year-old.

Spectrum News NY1 reporter Emma Barnett reported the “Stop the Islamic Takeover” protest was organized by “far right wing influencer” Jake Lang. Barnett’s report showed footage of protesters trading blows and grappling with cops.

Altogether, six people were arrested on Saturday. It is unclear which protests the other four people were associated with.

A spokesman for Mamdani told ABC News the mayor and his wife, Rama Duwaji, were both safe; the spokesman did no say whether they were inside the mansion during the dueling protests.

Watch the NY1 report above.

