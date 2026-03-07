Mark Levin Rips Reports MAGA Is Split Over Trump Attacking Iran: Only ‘Nut Jobs’ and ‘Neofascists’ Feel That Way

Fox News host Mark Levin said it is safe to ignore anyone claiming President Donald Trump’s supporters are turning against him because of the war on Iran, with Levin saying on Saturday that only a handful of “nut jobs” and “neofascists” are trying to make that argument.

Levin went off on reports, polls, and influencers — without naming anyone in particular – that have said the war is unpopular with Trump’s Make America Great Again base.

“Polling? Seriously? Okay, I got a poll for ya,” he said on Life, Liberty, & Levin. “The latest poll shows 92% of MAGA supports the president of the United States.”

He continued, “These articles of ‘MAGA Split!’ — MAGA’s not split! You got a couple of nut jobs who are not MAGA, who are like neofascists out there, they have their own little audiences that apparently don’t represent anybody. So I wouldn’t sweat that media.”

Levin did not mention which poll he was reading from.

An NBC News poll on Thursday found 77% of Republicans support Operation Epic Fury, while 89% of Democrats oppose it. A PBS News/Marist poll released on Friday showed 56% of Americans oppose U.S. military action in Iran; that poll was similar to NBC’s and showed most Republicans (84%) support the strikes that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and dozens of other leaders, while 86% of Dems oppose the strikes.

Levin reiterated his argument on Saturday that the military operation is a “peace mission” that will liberate 92 million Iranians.

His Saturday analysis comes after a few prominent pundits bashed Trump’s strikes on Iran this week. Tucker Carlson argued the war was being “waged purely because Israel wanted it to be waged,” and Megyn Kelly said it was “clearly Israel’s war.” She also called out Levin and a few others that she said twisted Trump’s arm into attacking Iran.

“Mark Levin wanted it, it’s his war, Ben Shapiro, Lindsey Graham, Miriam Adelson, that’s obvious,” Kelly said on Monday. “They’re the ones who have been pushing us into this.”

Trump said it was ridiculous to think Israel “forced” the U.S. to attack Iran when he was asked about it on Tuesday. He said if anything, it was the other way around.

“No, I might’ve forced their hand,” Trump told ABC’s Rachel Scott. “You see, we were having negotiations with these lunatics and it was my opinion that they were going to attack first, they were going to attack first. They were going to attack if we didn’t do it. They were going to attack first, I felt strongly about that.”

Trump continued, “If anything, I might’ve forced Israel’s hand.”

Watch above via Fox News.

