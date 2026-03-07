Mamdani’s Wife Liked Dozens of Anti-Israel Posts After Hamas Attack — Including One Calling October 7 a ‘Mass Rape Hoax’

The wife of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani liked more than 70 Instagram posts that “cosigned extreme positions against Israel” following the Hamas terror attack on October 7, 2023, according to a report from The Free Press on Saturday — including one post that referred to the attack as a “mass rape hoax.”

NYC First Lady Rama Duwaji liked posts that accused Israel of waging a “vile land grab” against Gazans and another that bashed then-President Joe Biden for not stopping the “genocide.”

Reporter Olivia Reingold wrote:

[Duwaji] also follows a number of anti-Israel accounts, including the Students for Justice in Palestine chapter for her alma mater, the School of Visual Arts, and an account by the name “Gaza_Shaheed” that describes itself as documenting the “martyrs of the Gaza massacre.” She liked more than a dozen posts alone from Bisan Owda, a Palestinian activist accused of being a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the State Department. Many of the posts traffic in antisemitic themes, including Holocaust inversion. One post liked by Duwaji refers to Sde Teiman, a controversial Israeli prison at the center of abuse allegations, as a “concentration camp.”

As for the “mass rape hoax” claim, the United Nations reported there was evidence of sexual violence against Israelis on October 7, as well as against hostages who were taken to Gaza.

PBS reported in 2024:

The United Nations and other organizations have presented credible evidence that Hamas militants committed sexual assault during their rampage. The prosecutor for the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, said Monday he had reason to believe that three key Hamas leaders bore responsibility for “rape and other acts of sexual violence as crimes against humanity.” Though the number of assaults is unclear, photo and video from the attack’s aftermath have shown bodies with legs splayed, clothes torn and blood near their genitals.

I found 70+ posts liked by Rama Duwaji, Zohran Mamdani's wife, of radical anti-Israel content—and even Holocaust inversion. pic.twitter.com/Q7NEKVXSnG — Olivia Reingold (@Olivia_Reingold) March 7, 2026

The Free Press report comes one day after Jewish Insider’s Will Bredderman reported Duwaji had liked several posts celebrating October 7th. Bredderman described one of the posts Duwaji liked from her personal Instagram account:

The Instagram post shows stills from participants’ livestreamed footage of the attack: first of a bulldozer that terrorists used to breach the barrier separating Israel from Gaza, the second of attackers riding on a captured IDF vehicle. Printed on the former are the words “Breaking the walls of apartheid and military occupation,” and on the latter “Resisting apartheid since 1948,” and on both the slogan “Systemic change for collective liberation.”

Mamdani defended his wife when he was asked about her liking the anti-Israel posts on Friday.

“My wife is the love of my life, and she’s also a private person who has held no formal position on my campaign or in my City Hall,” he said.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!