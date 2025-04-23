George Clooney Tells Dems They Need ‘Better’ Representatives With ‘Sense of Humor’ and ‘Purpose’ Against ‘Charismatic’ Trump

George Clooney admitted Democrats need to find “better” lawmakers with a “sense of humor” and “purpose” to go against the “charismatic” President Donald Trump.

In a discussion with Patti LuPone for Variety, Clooney described himself as an “optimist” when it comes to politics and confidently predicted Trump “will go away” and Democrats will win back the House.

“From President [Andrew] Jackson, to [Joseph] McCarthy, to this, the authoritarian, the demagogue, it goes away when they go away,” the actor and Democratic donor said. “And he will go away.”

Clooney was largely seen as a consequential figure in the 2024 presidential election as then-President Joe Biden dropped his reelection bid just days after Clooney published an op-ed questioning Biden’s stamina and whether he was still up to the job at his age. The filmmaker has since said it was his “civic duty” to publicly question the Democratic Party’s ticket at the time.

In his discussion with LuPone, Clooney noted that the Vietnam War and the civil rights movement both provided much more divisive times for the country.

“We’ve been in much worse places. The only thing that’s different is the source of information and how much and how many different sources,” he said, arguing today is far less “hopeless.”

Clooney described Trump as a “New York beast” chasing after women before he entered politics, but admitted Trump is a “television star,” and the most “charismatic” person in the Republican Party.

“They don’t have anybody that’s as charismatic as him. He’s charismatic. There’s no taking that away from him. He’s a television star,” he said.

Democrats, Clooney predicted, will take back control of the House, but they need better representatives to meet the moment. He cited Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) as a potential leader for the party going forward.

“If you’re a Democrat, we have to find some people to represent us better, who have a sense of humor and who have a sense of purpose,” Clooney said.

