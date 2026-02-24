Google Apologizes for Sending Out AI-Generated Push Notification That Used the N-Word

Google has apologized after an AI-generated push notification involving the recent BAFTAs award show controversy used the N-word.

On Sunday, the 79th British Academy Film Awards was held in the Royal Festival Hall at London’s Southbank Centre. At one point in the show, actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo — stars of the Ryan Coogler-directed movie Sinners — were on stage to present the award for best visual effects. During this presentation, someone could be heard shouting the N-word from the crowd. There was a brief pause before the two actors continued.

The slur came from John Davidson, a Tourette Syndrome activist who also suffers from the condition. Davidson was the inspiration behind the movie I Swear, which was also nominated for awards that night.

In response to the online outrage that followed, the BBC apologized for not censoring the moment when it had the ability to do so. The show aired on a tape delay and wasn’t broadcast live.

Davidson also released his own statement assuring the public that the outburst was entirely involuntary. In the early parts of the show, he could be heard shouting profanities on multiple occasions.

On Monday morning, Google sent a news alert linking to a Hollywood Reporter article on the controversy. Under the headline was text that read, “See more on,” followed by the N-word.

On Black history month is diabolical https://t.co/rC8ddN8fZz pic.twitter.com/Fij9tPQmSg — vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) February 24, 2026

In a statement obtained by Deadline on Tuesday, the company responded for the egregious error. The report continued:

A Google spokesperson told Deadline: “We’re very sorry for this mistake. We’ve removed the offensive notification and are working to prevent this from happening again.”

Shortly after the show, Lindo revealed that none of the show’s organizers approached them to explain what happened while they were on stage. Jordan was reportedly “repulsed” by the incident.

