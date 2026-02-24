Democratic strategist James Carville offered a “personal message” to President Donald Trump ahead of tonight’s State of the Union address, and it included insults about everything from his weight to the loyalty of his staff.

In a Tuesday video for Politicon, Carville predicted more and more Republicans will turn on Trump in the coming months as he continues to be hammered with weak polling.

Carville said:

I have a personal message for Donald John Trump. And you sit still, you son of a b**ch when I’m telling you this because I’m going to tell you right where you are, you fat sorry sack of s**t. People hate you. I’m not just saying this because I don’t like you, I’m saying this because I’m telling you what’s happening to you right now, and get ready to tell you what’s going on. First of all, everybody is stabbing you in the back. You can trust no one.

Carville continued by pointing to leaks out of the Pentagon to the media about potentially bombing Iran as proof that Trump’s grip on his administration is slipping. He then ran down a list of people on his team, including White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, who he claimed “hate” Trump.

The Democrat also pointed to Supreme Court Justices ruling, including some that Trump appointed, against the president’s tariffs in a recent major decision as another sign of Trump’s influence crumbling.

“They got their corporate masters to deal with and you’re not part of the f**king equation. They don’t care about you anymore. They use you. You appointed them. They f**k you,” he said.

Carville said:

The Congress, they can’t stand you. They’re not going to pass s**t for you. They’re not going to do anything for you, they hate you. They know that you’re bringing them down to a staggering defeat. Don’t trust any of them. Even the ones you couldn’t trust couldn’t do shit anyway, like Mike Johnson, he don’t know whether to wind his a** or scratch his watch.

Carville again spoke directly to Trump, telling him to “sit still” and listen.

“They don’t like you. They don’t like the way you smell and the way that you look. They don’t like your fat stomach. They don’t like your stupid comb-over. They just don’t like you,” Carville said.

He went on further, predicting “public humiliation” for the president.

“I hope that you’re cognizant… because I want you to know that you are experiencing the misery that you’re going through right now, the public humiliation that is happening to you,” Carville said.

Watch above via Politicon.

