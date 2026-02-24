Warner Bros. Execs Requested N-Word Incident Be Removed From BAFTAs Broadcast — But Request Was Ignored: Report

Warner Bros. executives reportedly asked for the BAFTAs broadcast to cut out the moment a Tourette Syndrome activist shouted the N-word at Sinners stars Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo.

During the British awards show, Jordan and Lindo were on stage to present the award for best visual effects. As they were, the N-word could be heard as it was shouted from a member of the audience off-screen. That individual was identified as John Davidson, a Tourette’s campaigner and the inspiration behind the BAFTA-nominated movie I Swear. Davidson had multiple involuntary outbursts throughout the show, including one instance where he shouted, “Shut the fuck up,” during the show’s opening remarks.

The BBC spokesperson later apologized for the foul language that was heard on the broadcast. Critics were quick to point out that the event was aired on a tape delay, meaning it wasn’t live and the slur could have been censored before being broadcast. The BBC notably edited out a portion of an award winner’s speech in which he said, “Free Palestine.”

According to a report from Variety, Warner Bros. executives wanted requested the edit shortly after it actually happened and before it was aired. That request, however, seemed to fall on deaf ears. The report continued:

According to a well-positioned source speaking to Variety, once Tourette’s campaigner John Davidson’s made the involuntary outburst while “Sinners” stars Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo presented the first award of the night, execs from the studio immediately raised the issue with BAFTA and requested that the incident be removed from BBC’s time-delayed broadcast going out later that night. The source also noted that the Warner Bros. execs — who were in contact with BAFTA throughout Sunday evening and met with them on Monday — had been assured that the request had been passed on. However, the broadcast aired with the racial slur not edited out, sparking further outrage, and prompting an apology from BBC. But the BBC’s claim that the producers had been unaware what was said until after it has aired has now been called into question following the source’s account of proceedings. Many commentators online have also cast doubt over how and why such an incident — which was audible in the ceremony room — would not be immediately relayed to the producers of the TV show.

The on-air moment sparked swift outrage online, with many arguing that Davidson’s condition was no excuse for using a racial slur. In a response obtained by Deadline, Davidson said he was “deeply mortified if anyone considers my involuntary tics to be intentional or to carry any meaning.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!