Pop princess Britney Spears has been arrested for DUI in California, TMZ reported on Thursday.

Spears, 44, was picked up by the California Highway Patrol on Wednesday night, according to the outlet.

She has since been released from custody.

This is not the first time that Spears, who exploded on the music scene with “…Baby One More Time” in 1998, has run into legal trouble.

In 2007, she was slapped with four misdemeanor charges related to a hit-and-run of a parked car. The charges were later dropped after she reportedly paid the car owner’s repair bill.

Spears was released from a conservatorship, led by her father Jamie Spears, in 2021 after 13 years. The legal battle spawned the “Free Britney” movement among her fans.

Before her release, she ripped the conservatorship as “abusive,” claiming that she was put “on lithium out of nowhere” and told she was “not able to get married or have a baby,” due to forced birth control.

This is a developing story and has been updated.

